What kind of SUV is the 2022 Buick Enclave? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Buick Enclave is one of the best luxury crossover vehicles GM builds. With three rows of seats for up to seven passengers, the 2022 Enclave blends tailored looks with expansive space to compete with vehicles like the Acura MDX, Lincoln Aviator, and Mazda CX-9.

Is the 2022 Buick Enclave a good SUV?

Sold in Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Avenir trim levels, the Enclave earns a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10 with extra credit for its newly standard safety features and its lissome looks—but gas mileage is meh. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Buick Enclave?

With the 2022 Enclave, Buick has finally made advanced safety technology standard, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, automatic high beams, and active lane control.

The new Enclave also bears a redesigned front end that’s more like the one on the smaller Envision, with tall air intakes and a fresh grille that do nothing to detract from its elegant roofline and curves. The Enclave’s one of GM’s best design efforts, and its interior strikes a perfect note of subtle luxury in the most pricey Avenir trim.

Buick powers the Enclave with a 310-hp V-6 coupled to a 9-speed automatic. Power streams to the front or to all four wheels in a transparent, measured way. It’s not exciting or too quick, but the Enclave drives with confidence. It rides with sublime control, even when it’s strapped with 20-inch wheels, and does so quietly thanks to lots of noise damping material, even electronic noise cancellation. All versions can be upgraded to all-wheel drive; Premium and Avenir models get a trick system that can split power between the rear wheels for more responsive road manners.

Seven passengers fit in the Enclave. Four large adults can nestle comfortably in the front four bucket seats—no middle bench here, that’s for non-gated community types—and leather upholstery shines in all but the base model. With fold-down seats and 23.6 cubic feet of cargo space, the Enclave can tote up to 97.6 cubic feet of stuff or tow up to 5,000 lb—choose your own adventure.

Automatic emergency braking and its safety kin now come standard. The Enclave doesn’t have particularly bad outward vision to the rear, but we’d recommend the available surround-view camera system.

How much does the 2022 Buick Enclave cost?

Prices for 2022 Enclaves haven’t been released, but should start at about $42,000. That base front-drive model has power features, a cloth interior, 18-inch wheels, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For about $50,000, we’d pick the Enclave Premium and its leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, second-row captain’s chairs, and power liftgate.

Where is the 2022 Buick Enclave made?

In Lansing, Michigan.