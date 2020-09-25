What kind of SUV is the 2021 Buick Enclave? What does it compare to?

We’ll whisper it here so General Motors can’t hear us in Detroit: The 2021 Buick Enclave may be the best luxury three-row SUV GM makes.

That’s because its big crossover body gives the Enclave plenty of space and a supple ride. It competes against the Acura MDX, and Mazda CX-9, but also against the Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia, and Cadillac XT6.

Is the 2021 Buick Enclave a good SUV?

Yep. It earns a 6.5 TCC Rating. That’s due to a comfortable interior and good trim levels, but lack of automatic emergency braking is a boat anchor on the Enclave’s score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Buick Enclave?

Not much. The 2021 Enclave is nearly identical to the 2020 version, and still offered in Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Avenir trim levels.

All Enclaves are powered by a 310-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 that drives the front or all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. The ride’s sublime, even on 20-inch wheels, and the cabin is quiet.

All-wheel drive is available on every trim except base Preferred, but the uprated system offered on Premium or Avenir is our pick for all-weather confidence.

Up to seven will fit within the Buick’s big body, in relative comfort, too. Leather upholstery is standard on every Enclave above the base version, and heated front seats are standard on all models.

Adults will fit best in rows one and two, although three should be reserved for children or adults who act like children.

With all the seats in place, the Enclave carries more than 20 cubic feet of cargo, which is good.

Not good: Automatic emergency braking isn’t available on Preferred and Essence models. It’s standard on Premium and Avenir versions and includes active lane control and blind-spot monitors.

How much does the 2021 Buick Enclave cost?

Starting around $42,000, the Buick Enclave is best in Premium trim, which costs about $50,000, where automatic emergency braking is standard and an upgraded all-wheel-drive system is available.

Every Enclave is equipped with 18-inch wheels or larger, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and three rows of seats. Most will include leather upholstery and a plusher interior.

Where is the Buick Enclave made?

The Buick Enclave is assembled near Lansing, Michigan.