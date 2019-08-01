With its 2020 Enclave, Buick aims for families looking for an upmarket crossover SUV with three rows of seats. For the most part, the 2020 Enclave hits the bullseye, but at a hefty price. With all-wheel drive and safety options we consider essential for any family, the Enclave costs upward of $50,000.

With that in mind, we rate the 2020 Buick Enclave 6.6 out of 10, awarding it points for its ride quality and styling. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Changes to the Enclave this year after a redesign last year include a new Sport Touring styling package and newly available massaging front seats, but otherwise the Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Avenir trims carry over unchanged.

A 310-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 powers either the front or all four wheels through a slick 9-speed automatic transmission. Premium and Avenir trims can be had with a more sophisticated all-wheel-drive system with a twin-clutch rear differential compared to the system available on the Essence. The base Enclave Preferred comes only in front-wheel drive.

The Enclave rides firmly but comfortably and can handle challenging pavement with confidence. Beefy sound deadening keeps the cabin commendably silent, as we’ve come to expect from Buick.

The Enclave boasts a spacious, well-wrought interior available in warm earth tones on most trims. Leather upholstery comes standard on Essence and higher trims. Big door openings ease access to the first and second rows, while even the third row is spacious enough for adults to ride in a pinch. Nearly 98 cubic feet of cargo storage is augmented by a three-cube storage bin under the floor.

Mediocre 20- to 21-mpg combined fuel economy and a price that skyrockets with options may make the Enclave a tough sell for some buyers, however. At around $41,200, the base Enclave isn’t a great value given it lacks active safety and driver-assistance gear standard on most rivals. To get that tech and all-wheel drive, the price balloons to over $50,000, and a loaded-up Avenir costs $10,000 more.