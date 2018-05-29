The 2019 Buick Enclave is a handsome, comfortable SUV with an appearance that belies its size. It offers interesting options and safety features, but at a steep price. We’ve rated the new Enclave 7.2 out of 10, citing good looks and high-end cabin and ride. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

After 10 years wearing the same basic shape, the Enclave was completely updated last year. Buick’s designers bestowed the Enclave with a more muscular and well-defined shape than the model before it, a risk considering the outgoing version aged relatively well.

All Enclaves are driven by Buick’s powerful 310-horsepower V-6 paired with a smooth-shifting 9-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard on all models and all-wheel drive is available on every trim except the base Enclave. Trim and options packages are straightforward with four available trim levels: Preferred, Essence, Premium, or Avenir.

With updated suspension technology, the Enclave delivers a firm but comfortable ride, and handles corners and rough roads with ease. Noise reduction and sound deadening are high points with the Enclave, typical of a Buick.

Inside, the Enclave is comfortable and roomy, with easy access for both front- and second-row passengers. Third-row seats are surprisingly spacious, easily handling a couple of adults. Cleverly designed second-row seats pivot forward for easy access to the third row.

The 2019 Enclave’s fuel economy is perhaps its biggest weakness, barely scraping into the 20-mpg range in front-drive models. Advanced safety features are available, but are locked out of entry-level trims.

With a starting price just over $40,000, the Enclave easily reached into the near-luxury segment, and the top-end Avenir trim can easily crest $60,000 with certain packages included. That’s Cadillac money, but at that price the Enclave includes nearly every option any GM vehicle has to offer.