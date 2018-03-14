The 2019 Buick Cascada convertible delivers comfortable, top-down cruising at a reasonable price. Among premium cars, base Cascadas present a compelling value: leather upholstery, 7.0-inch touchscreen, and 20-inch wheels, for around $34,000. The bad news? Its interior is dated and not as elegant as the exterior, and its small engine is burdened with the two-door’s prodigious weight.

We rate the Cascada at a 4.8 overall, which is slightly below average for new cars. It lacks active safety features, and it’s not fuel-efficient compared to other small cars. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year’s Cascada is identical to last year’s model.

That’s good news for the looks, which we’ve admired since the Cascada was new three years ago. Base 1SV and mid-level Premium trim levels heap on chrome in the front and rear for a flashy, traditional Buick look. Top trim Sport Touring models offer blacked-out touches that don’t convince us. Inside, the Cascada jumbles buttons for every function and unnecessarily clutters the cabin.

Under the hood, every Cascada is powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-4 and 6-speed automatic combo that’s burdened by the convertible’s sizable 4,000-pound weight. It’s not exceptionally fast nor is it very fuel-efficient.

Those 20-inch wheels have consequences too: there’s not enough tire sidewall for a comfortable ride.

Front seat riders have it best in the Cascada. The leather front seats are supportive, power adjustable, and heated—even in base trim. Rear seat passengers won’t be as thrilled; the Buick convertible’s cozy confines aren’t suited for adult-sized legs.

The trunk’s 13.4 cubic feet of cargo room won’t easily accommodate a golf bag, even less so with the top down and the trunk partition installed that cuts cargo room to 10 cubic feet. Every Cascada is equipped with a power-folding fabric top that folds neatly into the trunk in less than 20 seconds—even in base trim.

That base trim is where we see the most value, too. Spend more on a Cascada and you don’t necessarily get more. Options are limited on every trim level. No Cascada is equipped with automatic emergency braking, which we think is an oversight.

For roughly $34,000 to start, the base Cascada gets most of the good stuff: leather, big wheels, a touchscreen, droptop, and heated seats. The downside? You only get a choice between two colors—and the one that isn’t white costs $400 more.