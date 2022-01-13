What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW Z4? What does it compare to?

Sexy, slippery, and sporty, the 2022 BMW Z4 roadster sells two seats that strap on top of a capable chassis, behind turbo-4 or turbo-6 engines. That makes it a rival for the Jaguar F-Type, maybe the Chevy Corvette, even the Mazda Miata.

Is the 2022 BMW Z4 a good car?

Review continues below

It bristles with performance and style, exactly what the roadster driver ordered. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW Z4?

It’s more what’s gone away this year. BMW blames the global chip shortage for the losses of ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, a wi-fi hotspot, and touch inputs on its infotainment display.

Stylish but not to a fault, the Z4 has a wide stance, muscular haunches, and a plethora of details that meld together well. Its cabin could hardly be more effective, and designed as it is to wrap around the driver, it’s by no means stripped-down; leather, wide-screen digital displays, and aluminum trim grace its top edition.

BMW stocks the Z4 either with a 255-hp turbo-4 or a 382-hp turbo-6. Both can slice their way to 60 mph in under 5.2 seconds—it’s under four seconds for the Z4 M40i—and they share a paddle-shifted 8-speed automatic that salves the lack of a manual shifter. The rear-drive Z4 has adept handling on stock 18-inch wheels and a comfort-tuned suspension, but with 19-inchers, adaptive dampers, and M Sport tuning and braking, it’s ruthlessly flat on the track and anything but clumsy on the street. It’s also good for at least 25 mpg combined, per the EPA.

The Z4 has just enough room for comfort for two 6-foot-tall passengers; the trunk’s just shy of 10 cubic feet. The power-folding fabric top can be raised or lowered at speeds of up to 31 mph, and takes just about 10 seconds to do so.

BMW fits the Z4 with low-speed automatic emergency braking, but charges extra for blind-spot monitors and adaptive cruise control.

How much does the 2022 BMW Z4 cost?

It’s $50,895 for the Z4 sDrive30i and its 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, turbo-4 engine, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The M40i starts at $64,695.

Where is the 2021 BMW Z4 made?

In Graz, Austria.