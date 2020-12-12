What kind of vehicle is the 2021 BMW Z4? What does it compare to?

Slippery, sexy, and sporty, the BMW Z4 is a luxurious roadster with good performance and a price tag to match. Its diverse list of rivals includes the Porsche 718 Boxster, Chevrolet Corvette, Jaguar F-Type, and even the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Is the 2021 BMW Z4 a good car?

Review continues below

There’s a lot that the Z4 does well, especially when you’re all alone on a winding road. We rate the Z4 at 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 BMW Z4?

Not much changes this year to the Z4 lineup aside from some minor optional equipment shuffling.

The Z4 comes in two grades: sDrive30i and sDrive M40i. Those numbers are largely meaningless since the base car has a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 255 horsepower while the M40i tugs harder with its 3.0-liter turbo-6 rated at 382 hp. An 8-speed automatic hustles power to the rear wheels; don’t look for a manual.

The lightweight Z4 is reasonably frugal; expect at least 30 mpg on the highway and at least 25 mpg combined regardless of engine.

The Z4 rides on a taut chassis with a short wheelbase and nearly even weight distribution between the axles. Those are great starting points that help give the car precise handling in any situation, especially with the optional active dampers that can firm up the ride or soften it out as needed.

Stylish outside, the Z4 is just as much a looker inside. It’s not particularly roomy for humans or cargo, but that’s not the point. The soft top stows in around 10 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph and quells road noise nearly as well as a steel roof.

Basic safety gear comes standard, though full-speed automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are pricey options.

How much does the 2021 BMW Z4 cost?

BMW is proud of the Z4. Base pricing starts at about $51,000; add another $14,000 for the M40i.

Spend the extra, we say. Nobody rationalizes a Z4, so you might as well have a little fun with its tighter suspension and its stronger engine.

Where is the 2021 BMW Z4 made?

In Austria.