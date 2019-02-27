With the darty new 2019 Z4, BMW dives back into a sports-car slipstream. The latest two-seat roadster spins its turbo-4 like a DJ’s steel wheels and dubs over it with sweet handling.

The mix may all not be enough to distract Porsche 718 drivers—but it’s enough to spawn a new Toyota Supra from the same running gear in a year’s time.

We think it’s worth a 6.8 here, with strong scores in styling and performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For now, the Z4 lineup consists of exactly one model: the sDrive30i Roadster. It taps the same 2.0-liter turbo-4 as the 3-Series; in the roadster it reels out 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, good for a 0-60 mph time of 5.2 seconds, BMW says. Until the 382-hp, turbo-6 M40i model shows up, the lighter-output Z4 has all the charm it needs to elbow aside Mini Cooper Convertibles and Nissan 370Z Roadsters from the must-drive list.

It’s endowed with that rorty turbo-4, of course, but it also gets an independent suspension with available adaptive dampers that render even the dullest, most broken roads into pavement worth exploring. Shod with 19-inch tires and the adaptive shocks, its default mode hones down the road while variable-assist electric power steering threads it gently through tight esses and wide sweepers with equal grace. It’s a good point of entry, and happiest in 7/10ths-mode; the tauter tuning and the four-second acceleration times promised by the turbo-6 M40i can’t come too soon.

With the new Z4, BMW tosses in a welter of styling themes and knits it into an exciting shape. The Z4’s wide twin-slot grille sits on a platform built up of air intakes, while the sideview compiles from an array of creases and slits into something like a Crossfire/Cayman mashup. The cockpit hits luscious top notes when it’s upholstered in colorful leather and a fantastic watchband-style textured aluminum. BMW’s finally figured out how to integrated a wide, high-resolution touchscreen into tight spaces, and how to make it all hang together, too. The Z4’s some 3.3 inches longer and almost three inches wider than before, and interior space befits bigger passengers, though the driving position may strike some as weirdly offset.

Every Z4 gets automatic emergency braking, but touches such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitors cost extra. Along with standard LED headlights and a power-folding top, the $50,695 Z4 can be ratcheted up in price with leather upholstery, M Sport brakes and wheels, wireless smartphone charging, and a head-up display.