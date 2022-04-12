What kind of vehicle is the 2023 BMW X7? What does it compare to?

The BMW X7 is a luxury three-row SUV equaling the features and amenities found in the 7-Series sedan flagship. BMW’s largest vehicle competes with large luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, Audi Q7, and the Land Rover Range Rover.

Is the 2023 BMW X7 a good SUV?

We won’t be able to give the X7 a final score until we test drive it, but last year’s model earned a 7.4 out of 10 on the strength of its performance and creature comforts. (Read more about how we rate cars.) The 2023 version offers more technology and more power up and down the lineup, so that score will likely rise.

What's new for the 2023 BMW X7?

The X7’s refresh brings new styling, upgraded in-cabin technology, and a boost in power for the base model. Last year’s M50i trim has been dropped in favor of a new M60i trim level, which slots in above the base xDrive40i.

Styling updates include a reworking of the X7’s front, which still includes a large version of BMW’s signature kidney grille with chrome elements on the vertical slats and available illuminated elements that stand out at night. The big grille looks more in place here on the taller X7 than it does on BMW’s sedans. The headlight clusters look drastically different, with the LED lighting elements shifted around for a much thinner appearance. Additional creases and folds around the nose make it much busier. At the rear, new taillights with 3D design elements have also been slimmed down compared to last year. Wheels are also now available at up to 23 inches in size.

Under the hood, the X7 now features a 48-volt mild hybrid system on both trims. The xDrive40i gets a new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 375 hp, which is an increase of 40 hp over last year’s model that drops the estimated 0-60 mph time from 5.8 to 5.6 seconds. The renamed M60i trim uses the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 as last year’s M50i and it still makes 523-hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard across the lineup, as is a new 8-speed automatic transmission with a new “Sprint” function. Hold down on the left paddle for a second or more and the X7 will shift to the lowest possible gear, and switch the chassis/powertrain into its sportiest settings as well as activating the hybrid system’s boost effect for added torque.

Inside, the X7 features a new display setup with a single piece of curved glass that houses both the instrument cluster and infotainment screens. This is similar to the design that Mercedes has used for some time, but the curved glass makes it more driver-centric. The cluster display measures 12.3 inches, while the central display is 14.9 inches. The X7’s instrument panel works with the navigation system to offer augmented reality functions that can display directional arrows over a live view of the road to give the driver clearer directions. The xDrive40i also comes with a new standard vegan (read: synthetic leather) upholstery that BMW calls “Sensafin,” while leather is still available as an option.

BMW has upgraded the X7’s automatic emergency braking system to detect oncoming traffic, as well as detecting cyclists/pedestrians traveling parallel to the vehicle when making right turns. A new exit warning function can detect if cyclists or pedestrians are approaching the vehicle at speed when a passenger is trying to exit. And the parking assistant has been upgraded to include a trailer assistant that helps to execute reversing maneuvers with a trailer attached via the X7’s controller in the center console.

How much does the 2023 BMW X7 cost?

The X7’s base trim, the xDrive40i, starts at $78,845 (including a $995 destination charge). The new M60i trim with its more powerful engine and additional performance features starts at $104,095. An Alpina XB7 debuts in 2023, with pricing to come closer to its release date.

Where is the BMW X7 made?

In Spartanburg, South Carolina.