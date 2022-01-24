Our review of the 2022 BMW X7 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 BMW X7 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 19 mpg City/24 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6, 3.0 L
EPA Class No Data
Style Name Sports Activity Vehicle
Drivetrain All Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 7
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Sport AutomaticMore Specs »
News
2019 BMW X7 first look: Maximum crossover SUV
With the 2019 X7, BMW stands ready to take on the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. Finally. It's taken the German automaker a while to get the hint that well-heeled American families are eager to buy three-row crossover SUVs draped in leather...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2020
