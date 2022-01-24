2022 BMW X7 Preview

Our review of the 2022 BMW X7 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 BMW X7 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 19 mpg City/24 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6, 3.0 L
EPA Class No Data
Style Name Sports Activity Vehicle
Drivetrain All Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 7
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic
2019 BMW X7 first look: Maximum crossover SUV
With the 2019 X7, BMW stands ready to take on the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. Finally. It's taken the German automaker a while to get the hint that well-heeled American families are eager to buy three-row crossover SUVs draped in leather...Read More»
2021
2021 BMW X7 goes sinister with Dark Shadow Edition
7.4
$74,900 - $141,300
The 2021 BMW X7 doesn’t compromise roominess, comfort, performance, or price.
2020
2020 BMW X7
7.4
$73,900 - $99,600
The 2020 BMW X7 is the upper-crust seven-seat SUV that finally answers the question: What if I want to spend more for a BMW?
2019
2019 BMW X7
7.2
$73,900 - $92,600
The 2019 BMW X7 finally gives the German automaker a proper three-row crossover SUV, one with a dazzling interior and suitably swell seating.
