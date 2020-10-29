What kind of vehicle is the 2021 BMW X7? What does it compare to?

The 2021 BMW X7 luxury three-row SUV seats up to seven in the largest vehicle made by BMW. The new Alpina XB7 variant competes against other absurd performance SUVs ranging from the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat to the 2021 Audi SQ7 and Mercedes GLS 63 AMG. More reasonable versions of the X7 square off with the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, Lincoln Aviator, and Land Rover Discovery.

Is the 2021 BMW X7 a good SUV?

Review continues below

Yes. The flagship SUV ranks high with a TCC Rating of 7.4 out of 10, buoyed by exceptional comfort and a wealth of standard features. Safety scores aren’t in yet, but the X7 carries plenty of weight in case of a crash and has enough standard safety gear to avoid one altogether. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 BMW X7?

The flagship SUV gets even more luxurious for 2021 while becoming less confusing to purchase. The XB7 has been added, while the middling xDrive50i has been canceled., The base xDrive40i expands its impressive feature list to all X7 shoppers. Now standard with a 48-volt mild hybrid system to help power all the goodies, the X7 adds remote start, Android Auto compatibility, and a one-year subscription to satellite radio. Our favorite standard addition heats the front seats, steering wheel, and armrests.

The large SUV carries BMW’s stately style across all three rows of seats. The exterior doesn’t break any new ground with a twin kidney grille grown to metallic butterfly wings, but it’s unmistakably BMW. The inside balances wood or metallic trim pieces with black synthetic leather worthy of the upgrade into the real thing.

Three trims, or three engine outputs, delineate the X7, which comes standard with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The base xDrive40i and its turbocharged inline-6 provides plenty of power for most needs, but the new Alpina and its 612-horsepower 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 can rocket the nearly 6,000-pound SUV to 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds. Fuel economy is pretty good for the base model at an EPA-rated 21 mpg combined.

Comfort and convenience reign in all three rows of the X7. Power adjustable heated front seats treat the driver and shotgun, while available massaging seats dial up the comfort even more. Available captain’s chairs in the second row provide better comfort and access to the third row, which is large enough to fit two adults. Cargo space behind those seats is small at just over 11 cubic feet, but power-fold those rear seats down for nearly 50 cubic feet of space.

Standard features run the gamut from an air suspension and 12.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility to advanced driver assist systems ranging from automatic emergency braking to adaptive cruise control down to a stop.

How much does the 2021 BMW X7 cost?

The 2021 BMW X7 starts at about $75,000 in base xDrive40i, then jumps to $100,000 for the M50i, and tops out in the new Alpina XB7 performance model at $143,000.

Where is the 2021 BMW X7 made?

In Spartanburg, South Carolina.