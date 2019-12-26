Long time coming but worth the wait, the 2020 BMW X7 is the German automaker’s three-row SUV that’s based on the X5.

Its staggering ride and power is matched by its equally impressive price: the 2020 X7 costs more than $80,000 in base versions, top trims command more than $115,000.

It’s at the top of the BMW stratosphere where we think X7 buyers should aim. We give the SUV a TCC Rating of 7.4 before safety is factored in. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Its looks are borrowed from the X5, but the X7 is longer by several inches and wears a bigger snout. We like the look best from inside, where most owners will see the car anyway, decked out in leather, open-pore wood, and layered on glass accents that punch up to ultra-luxury SUV class that cost a quarter-million or more.

BMW fits its best engines into the X7, one turbo-6 or two versions of its twin-turbo V-8. The base X7 xDrive40i uses a 335-horsepower inline-6 that’s silken. The spend-up xDrive50i gets a 4.4-liter V-8 that makes more than 450 hp, and the top-of-the-line M50i pumps more than 500 hp.

Every engine gets an 8-speed automatic with an answer for everything we can throw at it, and all X7s get an all-wheel-drive system that answers every condition owners are likely to throw at it too. Standard air suspension smothers the bumps and keeps the 2.5-ton SUV together on the road well.

The X7 gets three rows of seats as standard, and 6-footers can sit behind other 6-footers sitting behind other 6-footers. Cargo space is predictably good behind the second row for such a long SUV. With three rows in place, consider buying new clothes when you arrive at your final destination.

BMW fits every X7 with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and parking sensors. Spend more and get more: BMW’s active driver-assistance features can make stop-and-go traffic a breeze.

Well-heeled buyers would do well with base versions, but in top trims the X7 is magnificent. We like the M50i for its superlative power and luxury and features that rival the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Fuel economy isn’t the X7’s first priority, but it’s not bad. Base versions manage combined fuel economy in the low-20s, V-8 versions are in the high-teens provided the turbos aren’t always tapped for extra grunt.