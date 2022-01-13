Likes
- Unique style
- Great interior
- Strong turbocharged engines
- Decent ride quality
Dislikes
- Hefty price
- Compromised utility
- Terrible blind spots
- M Competition’s stiff knees
- It’s just so big
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 BMW X6 delivers fashion over function, and it’s more fun to drive than its curb weight might suggest.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW X6? What does it compare to?
The BMW X6 is a style-forward SUV that competes directly with the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, plus the Porsche Cayenne and Jaguar F-Pace.
Is the 2022 BMW X6 a good car/SUV?
While not as practical or stylistically balanced as its cheaper and more traditional X5 sibling, the 2022 BMW X6 makes a strong statement for its driver. It’s a 7.0 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to its impressive performance and quality interior. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 BMW X6?
All-wheel drive is now standard across the 2022 X6 lineup, but otherwise this crossover moves into 2022 with few changes.
The X6 is like an X5 that was stepped on by a giant. Its sloping rear roof line crushes cargo and rear-seat head room in the name of style. Inside, it’s the same thing as an X5, at least up front. You’ll find plenty of tech from a terrific infotainment system, great materials, and an adventurous design.
Engine choices range from a strong twin-turbo 6-cylinder to two similarly-boosted V-8s in the M50i and X6 M variants. The more power, the stiffer and more poised the suspension, culminating in the megabuck, track-ready X6 M Competition—the answer to the question nobody has asked.
The X6 defies its heft with decent handling and a composed ride in most configurations (except that M Competition). It’s fun, but never nimble, as it muscles its way around corners.
Fuel economy is not an X6 strong point, especially with 8-cylinder power.
Automatic emergency braking is standard, but BMW charges extra for more driver-assistance tech such as automatic lane-change functions.
How much does the 2022 BMW X6 cost?
Equipment levels are mostly in line with pricing that starts around $70,000 and can climb to over $120,000. You’ll pay extra for fancier seats and adaptive cruise control, but a decently equipped X6 runs about $80,000.
We might consider stepping up to the M50i for its balance between power and everyday comfort.
Where is the 2022 BMW X6 made?
In South Carolina.
2022 BMW X6
Styling
Distinctive, but definitely not for everyone, the BMW X6 certainly makes a strong statement.
Is the BMW X6 a good-looking car?
Not to us, no. We’d rather have the conventional two-box lines and more practical cargo area (not to mention lower price tag) of the X5. But if a sleek-ish crossover SUV is your thing, the 2022 BMW X6 at least does its genre well.
The X6 looks like an X5 up until the line between the front and rear doors. From there, its roof slopes backward like a hatchback to a pert tail. Detailing varies by trim and package, with standard cars looking a bit bland against more extravagant M versions. This is not a car for drivers who value subtlety, so the M treatment works well here.
Inside, the X6 is again an X5, though its bold exterior encourages more adventurous trim combinations. Don’t settle for bland all-black or gray.
Overall, we score the X6 at 7 out of 10, with a point above average for exterior extroverts and one for a delightful interior.
2022 BMW X6
Performance
The BMW X6 offers heft-defying acceleration and handling.
Is the BMW X6 4WD?
Yes, all-wheel drive is now standard across the X6 lineup.
How fast is the BMW X6?
Base versions use a 3.0-liter turbo-6 rated at 335 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque, which shuffles power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. While plenty quick in base xDrive40i form, the M50i is even more rapid thanks to its 523-hp V-8 that vaults it to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, about a tick quicker than the xDrive40i.
If it’s a blindingly fast SUV you’re after, look to the X6 M with its 600-hp (or 617 hp in Competition form) twin-turbo V-8 that cuts acceleration to as quick as 3.7 seconds.
Though not nimble, the X6 delivers confident, composed handling with limited body lean and well-weighted steering. The stock adaptive dampers do a decent job quelling road rumble from oversize wheels. Sporty suspension tuning on M versions plus air springs and active roll stabilization up the performance quotient, but the Competition’s ultra-stiff, track-ready suspension is off-putting in day-to-day use. At well over 5,000 lb, the X6 is not suited to any sort of competition anyway and it tries too hard to succeed.
Excellent acceleration and good overall dynamics help the X6 land at 7 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
2022 BMW X6
Comfort & Quality
The BMW X5 is not the most practical big SUV around.
It may be big, but the BMW X6 isn’t too spacious inside. We rate it at 8 out of 10, with points for its front seats, its quality feel, and a decent—but not overwhelming—cargo area.
Standard leather upholstery and wood trim give the X6 a properly rich and mature feel, which has been matched by good fit and finish on models we have tested. The 16-way-adjustable front seats offer good support, but the fancier seats on higher-end models are even better. Rear-seat room is OK, so long as your passengers aren’t tall. That sloping roofline and a standard panoramic sunroof mean that anyone over about 6 feet will brush the top of their head.
Behind the rear seat, the X6 offers almost 28 cubic feet of cargo space, which expands to about double that with the seatback flopped forward. Those figures are well off the more spacious X5 with its comparatively conventional roofline. Such is the price for style.
2022 BMW X6
Safety
Crash-avoidance tech comes standard, but the 2022 BMW X6 has not been tested.
How safe is the BMW X6?
The closely related BMW X5 is highly rated for its safety, but federal and independent testers haven’t smacked the 2022 BMW X6 into walls yet.
As a result, we can’t assign a score here.
Still, standard tech ranges from adaptive LED headlights to automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors. BMW charges extra for adaptive cruise control, lane-change assist, and a handy surround-view camera system that should almost be required given this model’s lousy outward vision.
2022 BMW X6
Features
BMW outfits the 2022 X6 like a proper luxury SUV, with a price to match.
The 2022 BMW X6 costs a small fortune, but it is equipped accordingly. Thanks to good standard and optional features, a high-tech infotainment system, and a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, this model rates 9 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
Which BMW X6 should I buy?
The X6 starts a bit under $70,000 to start with standard all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a few other niceties.
The M50i runs about $87,000, which buys more power plus a few more goodies such as a 16-speaker audio system, additional power adjustment for the front seats, and various suspension and steering tweaks.
BMW offers a bevy of optional extras, but watch the bottom line quickly.
How much is a fully loaded BMW X6?
If you don’t watch your budget, BMW will hand you a bill for at least $120,000 to take home an X6 M with the Competition package.
2022 BMW X6
Fuel Economy
The 2022 BMW X6 prioritizes power over fuel economy.
Is the BMW X6 good on gas?
Given its heft and power, the BMW X6 can be reasonably frugal—but driving one won’t win you acclaim from the Sierra Club. We rate the 2022 X6 at 4 out of 10 thanks to a guzzling 21 mpg city, 25 highway, 23 combined rating for the base X6 xDrive40i.
The M50i is decidedly thirsty at just 16/22/18 mpg, while Competition versions check in at a miserable 13/18/15 mpg.