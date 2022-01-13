What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW X6? What does it compare to?

The BMW X6 is a style-forward SUV that competes directly with the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, plus the Porsche Cayenne and Jaguar F-Pace.

Is the 2022 BMW X6 a good car/SUV?

While not as practical or stylistically balanced as its cheaper and more traditional X5 sibling, the 2022 BMW X6 makes a strong statement for its driver. It’s a 7.0 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to its impressive performance and quality interior. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW X6?

All-wheel drive is now standard across the 2022 X6 lineup, but otherwise this crossover moves into 2022 with few changes.

The X6 is like an X5 that was stepped on by a giant. Its sloping rear roof line crushes cargo and rear-seat head room in the name of style. Inside, it’s the same thing as an X5, at least up front. You’ll find plenty of tech from a terrific infotainment system, great materials, and an adventurous design.

Engine choices range from a strong twin-turbo 6-cylinder to two similarly-boosted V-8s in the M50i and X6 M variants. The more power, the stiffer and more poised the suspension, culminating in the megabuck, track-ready X6 M Competition—the answer to the question nobody has asked.

The X6 defies its heft with decent handling and a composed ride in most configurations (except that M Competition). It’s fun, but never nimble, as it muscles its way around corners.

Fuel economy is not an X6 strong point, especially with 8-cylinder power.

Automatic emergency braking is standard, but BMW charges extra for more driver-assistance tech such as automatic lane-change functions.

How much does the 2022 BMW X6 cost?

Equipment levels are mostly in line with pricing that starts around $70,000 and can climb to over $120,000. You’ll pay extra for fancier seats and adaptive cruise control, but a decently equipped X6 runs about $80,000.

We might consider stepping up to the M50i for its balance between power and everyday comfort.

Where is the 2022 BMW X6 made?

In South Carolina.