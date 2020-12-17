What kind of car is the 2021 BMW X6? What does it compare to?

The 2021 BMW X6 is a mid-size luxury crossover SUV with a fastback-style roof that distinguishes it from the otherwise identical X5. It’s pretty, expensive, and it’s a pretty expensive rival for the Benz GLE-Class, Jaguar F-Pace, and Porsche Cayenne.

Is the 2021 BMW X6 a good SUV?

The X6 has a handsome look and a marvelous interior to go with its stunning acceleration, but cargo space falls shy of the more practical X5. We give the X6 a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new with the 2021 BMW X6?

Satellite radio now comes standard, along with Android Auto compatibility—but the off-road package has been deleted.

If looks could kill, the BMW X6 would put a bruise or two on your forearm. It’s good-looking in a mashup kind of way, shapely though not sleek or svelte. It’s better knitted together than in past versions, and the ungainly, top-heavy stance is a thing of the past. Inside it’s classic BMW rendered extremely well, with swaths of metallic or wood trim splitting the cabin into a digital space and a leather-clad conversation pit.

Performance ranges from impressive to unreal. Even the base X6, with its 335-hp turbo-6 and 8-speed automatic, hustles off the line with a pace that doesn’t line up with its girthy curb weight; it corners with grace and grip as well as body lean. It clears some very high performance hurdles with the blistering M50i edition and its adaptive air-spring suspension—but it’s utterly amazing in track-ready M Competition trim, with 617 hp, a 0-60 mph time of well below four seconds, stellar levels of grip, and a stiff ride that becomes downright harsh when the pavement’s been degraded.

It loses a baker’s dozen of cubic feet in storage space to the X5, but the X6 still passes the utility test with good scores. Back-seat space suffers under its roofline; front passengers have all the room and support they need, while tall back-seaters will lean or slouch just to tolerate a cross-town trip.

Crash-test data doesn’t exist, but the X6 is quite similar to the top-rated X5, and comes with the usual automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors, with options for a surround-view camera system and sophisticated adaptive cruise control.

How much does the 2021 BMW X6 cost?

Prices start at $66,025 for the X6 xDrive40i, which has rear-wheel drive, leather upholstery, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With wireless smartphone charging, Bowers & Wilkins audio, and 22-inch wheels, the X6 M Competition soars past $110,000.

Where is the 2021 BMW X6 made?

In South Carolina.