The 2019 BMW X6 is the original coupe-like SUV, and love it or hate it, it’s here to stay. Based on its fraternal twin, the X5, the 2019 X6 is still a year away from a total redesign like its more practical sibling. The current X6 still represents the funky, less utilitarian, and curiously more expensive option. We give it a 6.0 out of 10 overall for strong engine options but a hefty price tag and limited utility. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Since it’s due to be redesigned, the 2019 X6 carries over unchanged for another year, keeping the same option packages and the rip-roaring X6 M variant, which makes 567 horsepower and reaches 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds.

The rest of the X6 range is available with an inline-6 or V-8, both of which are turbocharged and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power tops out at 445 hp, enough for a 4.6-second 0-60 time for the V-8 model. Rear-wheel drive is standard with the option for all-wheel-drive, a box that most buyers will check.

Besides its obvious visual flair, the X6 maintains a high build quality and several genuine luxury features and customization options despite being at the end of the current generation’s run. Still, if it’s practicality you’re seeking, the X5 presents a much more reasonable option.

Given its limited sales volume, the X6 still hasn’t been crash tested by the NHTSA or the IIHS and likely will not be, but last year’s X5 is closely related and performed well in safety evaluations.

Active safety technologies are available on the X6, and for 2019 BMW made more features such as lane-departure warnings and automatic emergency braking standard.

The X6 comes standard with Apple CarPlay compatibility, but BMW treats its smartphone integration like a subscription service. After the first year of ownership, BMW charges $80 annually to access the system.