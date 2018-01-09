The 2018 BMW X6 exemplifies the evolution of the luxury crossover better than perhaps any vehicle. It’s a tall-riding vehicle with a sleek, sloping roofline. Think of it as the nonconformist sibling to BMW’s rather more conventional, family-oriented X5.

We like it, but we don’t love it. On our scale, the 2018 X6 is a 6.6 out of 10. Its score starts with the X5’s inherently strong engines and upmarket feel but drops off for its hefty price and limited utility. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the X6 carries over unchanged aside from some shuffling of its optional equipment packages, which are now grouped more like trim levels: base, Premium, M Sport, and Executive. It remains available with a choice of line-6 and V-8 engines, both of which are turbocharged and mated to 8-speed automatic transmissions. Rear-wheel drive is standard with the 6-cylinder; all-wheel drive is optional there and mandatory with the V-8. Even the base X6 is polished and fun, but the range-topping X6 M takes things to an extreme with its 567-horsepower V-8 and 4.0-second 0-60 mph sprint.

No X6 lacks for features or flair, but there’s a high degree of customizability. This year, a streamlined optional equipment structure does away with some a la carte options in favor of packages that more or less act like trim levels; the difference there is about as exciting to debate as crossovers versus SUVs.

The X6 has not been crash tested and, given its limited sales volume, it’s not likely that either the NHTSA or the IIHS will sacrifice a few to the concrete gods any time soon. The closely related X5 has done well and, like the X6, is available with a wide range of collision-avoidance tech.