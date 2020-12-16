What kind of car is the 2021 BMW X5? What does it compare to?

The 2021 BMW X5 is a five- or seven-seat luxury crossover SUV that stands out even in BMW’s family of exceptional vehicles. It’s a utility wagon, a high-performance machine, a plug-in electric vehicle with 30 miles of range, and a luxury vehicle with a beautiful interior.

Is the 2021 BMW X5 a good car?

Review continues below

We give the X5 SUV a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, with high scores in features, comfort, and quality. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 BMW X5?

This year BMW’s dropped the xDrive50i model and launched a plug-in hybrid xDrive45e. Satellite radio now comes standard, as does Android Auto compatibility. A mild-hybrid system has been grafted onto the turbo-6 40i, and the off-road package has been dropped.

BMW uses a steady hand to pen the X5. It’s undramatic but handsome and effective in telegraphing its dual personality, that of luxury and utility. Designers save the drama for the interior, which they buff to a low-gloss sheen with panels of open-pore wood, metallic trim, and leather that ranges from business-suit black to blazing red.

Basic turbo-6 performance is anything but average in the X5 sDrive40i and xDrive40i. Either one skips to 60 mph in about 5.3 seconds—same as the new plug-in hybrid xDrive45e—and picks off gear changes without hesitation. V-8 versions range from stupid-quick in the M50i to explosively powerful in the 617-horsepower X5 M Competition. Power’s great, but the X5’s utility gets overpowered in M versions, with their super-stiff ride and hefty steering; put us down for the xDrive40i with the available air springs for a controlled, pleasant performance piece.

Put us down for the multi-adjustable cooled front seats, too; the X5’s standard chairs fit lots of people well, but the fancy buckets have built-in long-distance comfort. So does the second-row bench, but skip the available third-row seat; it’ll be folded down most of the time anyway to access the flexible cargo space and its low load floor through the two-piece tailgate.

All X5 crossovers have automatic emergency braking, but the NHTSA has a bone to pick with its front crash protection. Options include driver-assistance features, parking sensors, and a surround-view camera system.

How much does the 2021 BMW X5 cost?

The $60,395 X5 sDrive40i comes with power features, synthetic leather upholstery, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. All-wheel drive adds $1,700. The plug-in hybrid costs $66,395. Spiraling into the performance atmosphere, the X5 M50i runs $83,795, while the X5 M begins at $106,095.

Where is the 2021 BMW X5 made?

In South Carolina.