The 2020 BMW X5 stands out among exceptional luxury SUVs because it’s never listened to the rest. It set the tone for other luxury SUVs more than two decades ago when it first rolled off the lines in South Carolina and the X5 hasn’t stopped since.

It’s a 7.0 on our overall scale because it’s exceptionally comfortable, quick, and well-equipped. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Not much is new for the X5 this year besides smartphone compatibility and a high-dollar, high-power X5 M on its way soon. A plug-in hybrid is due next year and bookends the other side of the fuel-consumption spectrum, we’re predictably torn. It’s possible to find an X5 for less than $60,000, but we’re guessing it’ll be easier to spot Bigfoot. The 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i that we recommend costs about $65,000—love it or lease it.

What’s available now is turbo-6 or V-8 power that’s ample and predictably smooth, mated to an 8-speed automatic with all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive, if you must. The turbo-6 is a wonder and serves up 340 horsepower with fat slices of torque for the beefy SUV. The V-8 is bragging rights at more than 450 hp, but luxurious nonetheless.

The cabin is the X5’s best look, covered in high-definition displays and finished in synthetic leather or the real thing. Up to seven can fit in the X5, but five people are a better idea. BMW sells a better seven-seater, it’s called the X7 and it’s related to the X5.

Behind the second row, the X5 holds nearly 34 cubic feet of cargo—more than our first college dorm.

Every X5 gets automatic emergency braking and the IIHS called it a Top Safety Pick+ when equipped with certain headlights. Federal testers weren’t as flattering, which is rare among new cars.

Spend-up safety extras such as active lane control and driver-assistance programs make the X5 much better, same goes for wireless phone chargers, premium audio, and air suspension.

Base versions cost about $60,000, but a fully loaded X5 M50i can reach toward six figures. An X5 M goes past that and doesn’t look back—not much can catch it anyway.