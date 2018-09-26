For the 2019 model year, BMW fits two of its best drivetrains to the X5. A third’s on hold; a fourth is coming, but not for two more years.

With either engine, the X5 coddles passengers with a smooth, controlled ride, even with big run-flat tires clamped to its wheels.

We give the 2019 X5 a 7 for performance, with extra points for its power choices. In the inevitable M trim, it’d likely get another point for ride and handling. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The spendy drivetrain choice pairs BMW’s excellent twin-turbocharged, 4.4-liter V-8 with an 8-speed automatic and rear-bias all-wheel drive. In the X5 xDrive50i, the V-8 pumps out 456 hp and hits peak torque of 479 pound-feet at just 1,500 rpm. It’s pegged at a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, and a top speed of 130 mph (or up to 155 mph with the right option boxes ticked). It’s a glorious engine in other applications; we haven’t driven it yet, but faced with the X5’s excellent base powertrain, it’s difficult to see the V-8 as anything but a prestige buy.

That’s because BMW’s single-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 pours out 340 hp and 330 lb-ft, the latter also delivered at 1,500 rpm. This X5 xDrive40i pounces on distant openings in traffic, rushes to speed with a muted snarl, and hits 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds, on its way to a 130-mph top speed (or 150 mph, properly equipped).

The acceleration’s strong at nearly any usable engine speed, and it’s all the more impressive since an unladen X5 checks in at 4,813 pounds in xDrive40i trim, a hulking 5,170 lb as an xDrive50i.

BMW says it’s undecided whether it will offer a turbodiesel in U.S.-market X5 SUVs, but a plug-in hybrid with 40-ish miles of battery-only driving will appear in 2020, as a 2021 model.

Power rifles through all four wheels via an excellent 8-speed automatic that’s never caught off guard. BMW can ship more power to the all-wheel-drive system’s rear wheels in Sport mode and according to traction needs; as of yet, no rear-drive X5’s been confirmed. An available sport differential uses clutch packs to move power across the rear axle for torque-vectoring control, and an electronically controlled rear differential can act like a lock to ensure more even acceleration.

All X5s have a brake-by-wire system that mutes the stuttering pedal feel of anti-lock control. Tire sizes range from base 19-inch treads to grippy 22-inchers, staggered at 275/35 front, 315/30 rear.

BMW X5 ride and handling

From the base independent-suspension setup, the 2019 X5 can veer off in two very different directions.

Every X5 has a control-arm front suspension and a five-link rear suspension. All cars get electronically controlled dampers, but some X5 SUVs also get an air suspension. The air springs soak up the heft applied to the SUV when towing or carrying people, and also give it six positions of ride height. The air-spring X5 lowers itself more and more, as speeds rise, while it also can deliver a softer ride overall.

It’s a handy aid to the X5’s off-road package, a first for the model. In off-road mode, with that added hardware (underbody protection, etc.), the SUV can clear obstacles of up to 8.7 inches, and can ford through about 20 inches of water. When it submerges, the air suspension locks into its height setting and the vehicle closes its grille flaps. With the air springs, the X5 also can enter a flat-tire mode that makes it easier to change out one of the run-flat treads. With the right hitch, the X5 can tow up to 7,209 pounds.

Off-roading comes with its own drive modes: for snow, sand, gravel, and rocks, all of which program the drivetrain, all-wheel-drive system, and ride height for ideal traction. We drove the X5 xDrive40i on moderately challenging dirt paths on high-performance tires, and it pulled through without slipping and sliding too far off track.

Our test vehicle came outfitted the off-road/air spring setup, and also with rear-wheel steering and 21-inch wheels. The system can adjust the rear wheels to counter-steer across 3 degrees at lower speeds. In the normal drive mode, that added input can make it difficult to place the X5, and to anticipate how much steering is the right amount. Switched into Sport mode, the steering responded more predictably—and as a bonus, left its ride quality unaffected. The adaptive dampers and air springs kept it blissfully flat and ready to hustle through central Georgia, even while its big 21-inch tires slapped at the road audibly.

In the other performance direction, the X5 grafts on grippy tires and sport-SUV hardware for what BMW says is the most composed X5 it offers. The “Professional” suspension can’t be coupled with the off-road gear or air suspension. It comes instead with a sport-tuned suspension, sticky tires, and active roll stabilization, which counters cornering force with opposing pressure to yield a flat ride through corners. We haven’t driven this version, but it’s clearly teed up to precede the coming X5 M; maybe that performance edition’s worth the wait?

