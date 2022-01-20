What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW X4? What does it compare to?

The X4 takes BMW’s U.S.-built X3 and rewraps that crossover SUV with a sleeker roofline. The X4 fights for attention with the X3, of course, but also dukes it out with the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe, the Range Rover Evoque, even the Porsche Macan and Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Is the 2022 BMW X4 a good SUV?

It’s good-looking, more capable than it looks, and stuffed with tech and luxe features. We still prefer the X3, but the X4 earns every point of its TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW X4?

BMW gives the X4 a new front-end appearance and new LED taillights this year, and fits a new 10.3-inch touchscreen to the interior. The X4 M40i gains mild-hybrid tech for better efficiency, while the X4 30i adopts standard 19-inch wheels and adaptive LED headlights.

The new look in front and back doesn’t alter the X4’s essence: it’s still confusingly good, like a donut-sandwiched smashburger, with new grilles that don’t come close to the M3’s snout overkill. The interior’s dashingly conventional, until it’s plastered in blood-orange leather and paneled in carbon fiber.

With standard all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic, the X4 doesn’t sound titillating to drive. But let us tell you about the basic goodness of its stock 248-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, or the revelatory turbo spool-up of the M40i’s 382-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6. Keep going and the humble-ish X4 turns a 6.0-second run to 60 mph into a 3.9-second speed date. No matter which powertrain you choose, the X4 will again confuse you with firm ride control, hefty but accurate steering, great braking feel, and the general dynamic feel of a much lower, if not lighter, vehicle—especially in the ferocious and ferociously stiff X4 M Competition.

Automatic emergency braking comes standard, for safety’s sake, but neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has tested one. The EPA has, and the X4’s use of gasoline is considered a manageable condition, at 25 mpg combined at its 30i best and 19 mpg combined at its M-worst (which sounds like, but isn’t, some sort of German snack sausage).

Bigger than a 3-Series inside, but inferior to the X3 in rear-seat head room, the X4 does its best work as a two-seater with scads of cargo space, stickered up with Merino leather and trendy trims, outfitted with high-end audio and even gesture controls so you don’t have to reach the extra three inches to adjust the volume.

How much does the 2022 BMW X4 cost?

The base $52,795 X4 30i has a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 19-inch wheels, power front seats, and all-wheel drive. It’ll cost you $63,395 for the rorty M40i—or nearly $82,000 for the X4 M Competition.

Where is the 2022 BMW X4 made?

In South Carolina.