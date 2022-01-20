Likes
- Willing turbocharged engines
- Balanced handling
- Scalding M performance
- Excellent interior tech
- Lots of available safety gear
Dislikes
- Style not for everyone
- So-so rear-seat human space
- So-so cargo space
- Mega M price tag
Buying tip
The 2022 BMW X4 crossover goes back for styling seconds: you’ll have to judge whether it’s worth the calories.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW X4? What does it compare to?
The X4 takes BMW’s U.S.-built X3 and rewraps that crossover SUV with a sleeker roofline. The X4 fights for attention with the X3, of course, but also dukes it out with the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe, the Range Rover Evoque, even the Porsche Macan and Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
Is the 2022 BMW X4 a good SUV?
It’s good-looking, more capable than it looks, and stuffed with tech and luxe features. We still prefer the X3, but the X4 earns every point of its TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 BMW X4?
BMW gives the X4 a new front-end appearance and new LED taillights this year, and fits a new 10.3-inch touchscreen to the interior. The X4 M40i gains mild-hybrid tech for better efficiency, while the X4 30i adopts standard 19-inch wheels and adaptive LED headlights.
The new look in front and back doesn’t alter the X4’s essence: it’s still confusingly good, like a donut-sandwiched smashburger, with new grilles that don’t come close to the M3’s snout overkill. The interior’s dashingly conventional, until it’s plastered in blood-orange leather and paneled in carbon fiber.
With standard all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic, the X4 doesn’t sound titillating to drive. But let us tell you about the basic goodness of its stock 248-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, or the revelatory turbo spool-up of the M40i’s 382-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6. Keep going and the humble-ish X4 turns a 6.0-second run to 60 mph into a 3.9-second speed date. No matter which powertrain you choose, the X4 will again confuse you with firm ride control, hefty but accurate steering, great braking feel, and the general dynamic feel of a much lower, if not lighter, vehicle—especially in the ferocious and ferociously stiff X4 M Competition.
Automatic emergency braking comes standard, for safety’s sake, but neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has tested one. The EPA has, and the X4’s use of gasoline is considered a manageable condition, at 25 mpg combined at its 30i best and 19 mpg combined at its M-worst (which sounds like, but isn’t, some sort of German snack sausage).
Bigger than a 3-Series inside, but inferior to the X3 in rear-seat head room, the X4 does its best work as a two-seater with scads of cargo space, stickered up with Merino leather and trendy trims, outfitted with high-end audio and even gesture controls so you don’t have to reach the extra three inches to adjust the volume.
How much does the 2022 BMW X4 cost?
The base $52,795 X4 30i has a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 19-inch wheels, power front seats, and all-wheel drive. It’ll cost you $63,395 for the rorty M40i—or nearly $82,000 for the X4 M Competition.
Where is the 2022 BMW X4 made?
In South Carolina.
2022 BMW X4
Styling
The X4 has a…specific…appeal.
Is the BMW X4 a good-looking car?
The X4 shares much with the X3, but it seeks attention with a dramatic tapered roofline. It’s not for every driver, but the look has brought more BMW drivers into the fold, so who’s to argue? We give it a 7, with an extra point each for the exterior and interior.
The X4 gets some of the same updates applied to the X3 this year, with more flared grille nostrils that don’t stretch as tall as those on the latest M3. Angular headlights and air intakes pick up some of the essence of BMW’s upcoming electric cars. We’re a thumbs-up for the revamped roofline of the X4, tall rear end and all, as well as for its new keyhole-shaped LED taillights.
The interior of the X4 can seem more ordinary in its basic black, but it’s a canvas that’s ready for your color and trim choices. Its angular layout echoes that of the front end, while it also brings together the controls into logical zones and complements the shape of BMW’s digital instruments. At its best—in orange leather and aluminum trim—it’s colorfully edgy, even playful.
2022 BMW X4
Performance
Choose your fighter: track-ready or trek-ready.
Is the BMW X4 4WD?
Every X4 has all-wheel drive.
How fast is the BMW X4?
It’s energetic, even in base trim, and handles well despite its height and weight. We give it a 7, with extra points for its drivetrain and its handling.
BMW pegs the starter-pack 248-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4’s 0-60 mph time at 6.0 seconds. Coupled with its well-sorted 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system that can shift power to the front wheels when the rears break loose, it’s an SUV more in name than in mission. It can go off-road, but not on the run-flat all-season tires BMW wraps on its 19-inch wheels. It’s better to think of the X4 as all-season evening wear.
BMW sells upgrades like gas stations sell pork rinds: by the bagful. The X3 M40i hot-swaps a turbo-6 in the engine bay, good for 382 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. It’s a sweet powertrain that has a transformative effect on the X4; even if you don’t like the look, you’ll be hard-pressed to hate on its catapult-like acceleration. Like the X3 with the same powertrain, it’s a solid candidate for BMW’s best all-arounder list. Its effortless power is only surpassed by the X4 M and its Competition version’s 503 hp, which tugs acceleration runs down to 3.9 seconds and cranks up a lewd exhaust soundtrack.
All X4s have polished road manners. Base cars get 19-inch wheels that translate the inputs from heavy electronic power steering and a double-joint front strut and multi-link rear suspension into fluid, engaging handling. The M versions successively ratchet down ride motions and dial up steering heft, to the point of feeling brittle on public roads, even with available adaptive dampers. With stop-now M Sport brakes and an M Sport rear differential, the X4 M Competition comes closer to sports-car dynamics than some actual sports cars we can name.
2022 BMW X4
Comfort & Quality
Everyone pays the price for the X4’s roofline, except maybe the front passenger.
It’s well-appointed and has comfortable front seats, but the X4’s not as practical as the similar X3. We give it a 7 here, with points for cargo space and for front-seat comfort.
The front passenger’s probably the only X4 inhabitant that doesn’t pay for its sexy shape. The driver spends more for it—but admittedly, gets a supportive power-adjustable seat in return. Both front seats can be heated and cooled, and covered in optional leather (the synthetic, long-wearing stuff comes standard).
In back, two 6-foot passengers that fit well in the X3 will find themselves brushing against the headliner. Some 36.4 inches of leg room means they’ll fit better if they have short torsos and long legs, we suppose.
The X4’s interior is tightly fitted and tastefully coordinated, from the basic black of entry-level models to the brightly hued cabins of M cars, polished to a gloss with piano-black or metallic trim.
The X4 sports 18.5 cubic feet of cargo space, which grows to 50.5 cubic feet when the rear seatbacks are folded down. BMW offers convenient attachment points for roof racks and other accessories.
2022 BMW X4
Safety
The X4 has not been crash tested.
How safe is the BMW X4?
We’re not sure, since neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has rated it. It’s so similar to the high-performing X3, you can draw a conclusion from it.
All X4s have automatic emergency braking and parking sensors. BMW walls off adaptive cruise control with a driver-assist package that can start, stop, and even steer the vehicle at highway speeds for brief hands-free intervals. The X4 also can be equipped with a head-up display and a surround-view camera system—both of which we recommend since its saucy roofline soaks up the rearward view.
2022 BMW X4
Features
The well-equipped X4 is a configurator’s dream.
The X4 has an excellent 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, lots of standard equipment and options, and a touchscreen that offers gesture control. We give the SUV a 9 here.
The base $52,795 X4 30i has an appealing set of standard features, ranging from a 10.3-inch touchscreen to ambient lighting, adaptive LED headlights, power front seats, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. All-wheel drive comes standard, too.
Which BMW X4 should I buy?
Still, we think those who pay more for style will also pay more for the $63,395 M40i, which gets the M Sport brake and suspension packages, variable sport steering and the adaptive suspension, twin 12.3-inch displays, and a power sunroof. Options include a surround-view camera system and automatic park assist. We’d add the Premium package with its heated seats and head-up display, plus a driver-assist package with real leather, all for about $70,000.
How much is a fully loaded BMW X4?
The X4 M rises to $74,395; an X4 M Competition costs $7,000 more, and can push the X4’s sticker to almost $90,000, including no charge to leave off the sunroof.
2022 BMW X4
Fuel Economy
Powerful? Yes, and the X4’s gas mileage shows it.
Is the BMW X4 good on gas?
With no hybrid or electric model in the range, the X4’s fuel economy earns a 4 here. The EPA rates the most efficient xDrive 30i at 23 mpg city, 29 highway, 25 combined. It’s better than the M40i, pegged at 21/27/23 mpg, and far better than the 14/19/16 mpg posted by the X4 M.