What kind of vehicle is the 2021 BMW X4? What does it compare to?

The BMW X4 is a crossover SUV that trades some practicality for swagger. It’s a direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe and the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, plus we’d shop it against the Porsche Macan and Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Is the 2021 BMW X4 a good car/SUV?

For users who emphasize sporty looks and styling over the ability to haul—both physically and metaphorically—the X4 is a good choice. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, while we give a higher score to the related and nearly identical X3. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 BMW X4?

For 2021, the X4 largely stands pat, though more driver assistance tech is standard and Android Auto compatibility is added to its roster of equipment.

The X4 is all X3 until its roofline starts sloping behind the front passenger compartment. That plunging line cuts into head and cargo room, though it does create a more interesting tail than the comparatively workaday X3. Inside, the two crossovers have identical, well-organized dashboards. You’re more likely to find an X4 with an expressive interior hue on a dealer’s lot, too.

The X4 lineup comes standard with all-wheel drive. The base xDrive30i is a good choice with its 248-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4, but the M40i fits the bill better with its 382-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6, one of our favorite engines. The X4 M ups the turbo ante with as much as 503 horsepower with the optional Competition package. It’s thrilling, and priced to match.

No matter the engine underhood, the X4 boasts a compliant ride and good handling for a higher-riding crossover. It’s no match for the related 3-Series, but the gap is narrowing. In M editions it’s ferocious and stiff, but still within the bounds of street-drive comfort.

The X4 is slightly more spacious inside than the 3-Series in most regards, but don’t expect real crossover utility. At least its furnishings match the hefty price tag, and high-tech features like a digital instrument cluster and motion controls for the audio system add to its appeal.

Fuel economy is just so-so. Expect around 25 mpg combined from the base car but as low as 16 mpg combed from the X4 M.

How much does the 2021 BMW X4 cost?

BMW charges around $53,000 for a base xDrive30i, and another $10,000 for the X4 M40i. The X4 M tops the charts at about $75,000. The pick of this lineup is the X4 M40i. It’s plenty quick and can be had with a good array of options for about $72,000.

Where is the 2021 BMW X4 made?

In South Carolina.