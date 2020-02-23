The shift in priorities from sporty luxury sedans to sporty luxury crossovers for BMW is complete, the 2020 X4 is proof. BMW buffs and brand loyalists may find that tough to swallow, but at least the X4 has a sleek shape to help the medicine go down easier.

This year, the X4 adds to its repertoire even more M badges: the X4 M and X4 M Competition. We’re not sure what the latter actually competes in, unless it’s a race to empty shoppers wallets. The 2020 X4 costs at least $52,000 and the M Competition can run up toward $90,000.

The X4 gets a 6.6 TCC Rating, which skews toward base versions. Opt for anything with an M badge on it and that score would be higher. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

This year the X4 is available in base configuration, M40i versions or top X4 M models.

Like all coupe-leaning crossovers (see Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and Audi’s Sportbacks), the X4 eschews practicality for outright style. The BMW is a good-looker from the outside, complete with a racy roofline that cuts into available head room in the rear compared to the X3, which is related. (If you’re looking for a more traditional crossover, start there.)

We’d suggest grabbing the keys anyway because every X4 is a joy to drive. Base X4 xDrive30i crossovers get a stellar 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 248 horsepower that drives all four wheels via a telepathic 8-speed automatic. The X4 M40i subs in a 382-hp turbo-6 that outruns our courage, mated to the same all-wheel-drive system and 8-speed automatic.

If that’s not enough, or if your meds have run out, the X4 M and X4 M Competition make 473 and 503 hp, respectively. BMW says they’ll dash up to 60 mph in about four seconds, but more impressively, they handle just as well as any other sport sedan they’ve sold.

Every X4 gets a four-wheel independent suspension that’s tuned for carving corners more than comfort; adaptive dampers just screw those wheels down tighter.

The X4 won’t be confused for a practical sedan with rear seat leg room on par with a small hatchback. There’s not much room for cargo either: just 17 cubic feet, which is about the size of a mid-size sedan’s trunk. For the concession in substance, the X4 pays off in spades with style.

Every crossover gets automatic emergency braking, and BMW’s excellent driver-assistance system is on the options list.

There’s little to want in base models: every X4 gets all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, a 10.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay compatibility, power-adjustable front seats, a power liftgate, two USB ports, and a 4-year/50,000-mile comprehensive warranty with three years of maintenance included.

BMW charges more for just about everything else, because BMW.