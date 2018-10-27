This 2019 BMW X4 is not simply a curvier version of the X3. Underneath its raked sheetmetal, the 2019 X4 crossover SUV has a taut suspension to make it more fun to drive than the X3 as well.

We rate the redesigned 2019 X4 at 6.0 overall, for the way it pushes the norms of crossover styling as much as for the impressive performance delivered by its chassis and turbo engines. It's not a rational choice, but that's for BMW's related X3. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The BMW X4 lineup is divided by its the two engines. The base X4 xDrive30i is powered a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with linear power delivery matched to satisfying sounds. It also delivers 25 mpg combined, topping the Porsche Macan and Mercedes-Benz GLC300.

Starting at around $51,500, the xDrive30i comes with all-wheel drive, an advanced infotainment system, and active safety tech. At about $61,500, the X4 M40i is a big step up in price, though it brings more performance. Its 3.0-liter turbo-6 delivers 355 hp and a healthy 365 lb-ft of torque and will crack off 0-60 sprints in just over 4 seconds. It’s M-lite, with its appearance package backed up by chassis enhancements including an available active locking rear differential.

Interior space is not an issue, at least for front seat occupants. BMW extended the wheelbase of the X4 to give rear seat passengers more room, though the new X3 is a better option if passengers and their cargo will be regulars.

The X4 interior’s design is more in sync with the rest of the BMW lineup and emphasizes a horizontal and slim styling theme and soft touch surfaces. It isn’t as fresh as the new 3-Series, but the X4 has a clean, organized feel. Features like the latest version of iDrive and a 10.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment with navigation and a trial period for Apple CarPlay are standard. Luxury items such as leather surfaces, keyless ignition, and even satellite radio are on the options list—be prepared to spend well above the base price.$1,200.

On the safety front, the X4 is equipped with automatic emergency braking, and can be outfitted with additional active safety tech as options.