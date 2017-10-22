The 2018 BMW X4 doesn’t bother with convention, tradition, or labels. It’s a luxury sport crossover SUV coupe—add any other names you like. Actually, it’s probably best to just stick to X4.

We rate the X4 at 6.8 overall, which reflects our opinion of its trendy looks and performance potential. It’s not particularly comfortable for four, and cargo capacity is clearly compromised with its coupe-like roof. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The X4 comes in two standard flavors, both will all-wheel drive. The X4 xDrive28i offers a turbo-4 that makes 240 horsepower and can propel the crossover up to 60 mph in about six seconds. At more than $48,000 to start it’s hardly cheap, and we wouldn’t fault anyone for stopping there. The X4 M40i is the performance pick—for now—and offers up an entertaining turbo-6 that makes 355 hp and a wall of torque. It rips off 60-mph sprints in less than five seconds and it’s almost as entertaining as the X4’s shape. In either engine configuration the standard 8-speed automatic is good enough that we won’t wish for a manual, at all.

Review continues below

Back to the shape of the X4: It’s a boon to passersby and front-seat riders, but that’s about all. The sloping roof line cuts into rear seat head room, and while there’s just enough space for a 6-footer to sit behind another 6-footer, we wouldn’t advise it for long hauls. As for cramming five within the X4, we wouldn’t advise that. Deeply sculpted positions for four should be the first indication: this isn’t a family car.

The X4 comes well-equipped from the factory. A small number of options can keep it reasonably (relatively) priced, including adaptive suspension ($1,000) and an M-Sport package with sport buckets, aggressive looks, and better wheel options ($1,700).

One option we can’t get behind: $300 extra for Apple CarPlay compatibility that’s shielded with a compulsory $1,700 navigation extra. That’s effectively $2,000 for Apple CarPlay that other automakers include for no additional cost.