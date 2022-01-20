Likes
- The best BMW to buy
- Strong engine choices
- Comfortable, well-appointed cabin
- Standard safety gear
- Ferocious M versions
Dislikes
- More like a four-seater
- A few cheap touches inside
- iDrive interface isn’t to everyone’s liking
- Advanced safety tech is pricey
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 BMW X3 crossover SUV has it all and does it all, from light off-roading to high-speed track scorching.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW X3? What does it compare to?
The X3 crossover melds BMW’s handling virtues into a five-seat SUV body. It’s a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Audi Q5, and Volvo XC60.
Is the 2022 BMW X3 a good SUV?
It’s a home run, with excellent performance, features, and safety. Based on the most affordable all-wheel-drive model, the 2022 X3 earns an impressive TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 BMW X3?
BMW has updated the exterior and interior of the X3 this year, and it’s dropped the plug-in hybrid model. The M40i powertrain adopts a mild-hybrid 48-volt system for better efficiency, and while it gains an adaptive suspension the M40i loses its synthetic-leather dash. Inside, a new 10.3-inch display takes its place at the center of the dash, with an option for a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen on some models. Finally, the X3 30i moves up to standard 19-inch wheels and standard adaptive LED headlights.
The details have changed, but the X3’s stylish body remains mostly the same. Its newly angled headlights and air intakes frame a discreetly sized grille (whew!) that doesn’t grow to the M3’s epic proportions. Inside, it’s an angular affair, with lots of digital displays that give the X3 the slightest whiff of futurism; it’s gregarious by BMW standards with orange or red leather and the carbon-fiber trim of the M edition.
BMW stuffs a turbo-4 or a turbo-6 into the X3, which means even the slowest version can reach 60 mph in 6.0 seconds. The M cars take considerably less: with the Competition pack, the X3 M scorches the run in 3.9 seconds, shuttling power between front and rear wheels and across an active rear differential for superior traction. The X3 doesn’t need all the M upgrades to drive with delight; its hefty steering and compliant ride so squarely hit their marks, the X3’s probably our favorite all-around vehicle from BMW.
The X3 can fit five passengers, but four adults will be happier. Fold-down rear seats upconvert the X3’s 28.7 cubic feet of storage space to 62.7 cubic feet. The base X3 interior is well-fitted, but it takes a little extra cash to get real leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, and most importantly, the additional lumbar support BMW knows drivers in the X3’s age demo will want and/or need.
The X3’s crash-test scores have been uniformly excellent, and all models have automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors. BMW walls off adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system in more expensive packages and models.
How much does the 2022 BMW X3 cost?
It’s $44,695 for the rear-wheel-drive sDrive 30i, with its power front seats, 19-inch wheels, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. All-wheel drive costs $2,000. The M40i is $58,795; the X3 M, $60,895.
Where is the 2022 BMW X3 made?
In South Carolina.
2022 BMW X3
Styling
Pleasantly penned, the X3 brightens up considerably inside.
Is the X3 a good-looking car?
It’s attractive, with carefully edited details that lift up a conventional SUV wagon body. We give it a 7, with points extra for the exterior and interior.
The newly updated X3 looks demure compared to the latest additions to the BMW showroom; there’s no double-tall twin-kidney grille here like the one on the new M3. At least, not yet. The X3 contrasts its angled headlights and air intakes against a more discreet grille and slim air vents behind the front wheels. The body sides almost have a six-pack with their complex surfaces, which draw to a conclusion at handsome new keyhole-shaped taillights. M editions ride lower, have bigger wheels, and go overboard on some glossy trim.
Inside, an angular theme helps BMW organize the controls of the X3 without much complication. Big screens abound: a 10.3-inch touchscreen rides the dash, and can be upgraded to a 12.3-incher along with an identical display for digital gauges. Those pixels contrast the X3’s black or beige synthetic leather, which gets softer and more colorful in M models in shades of cognac, orange, or velvet-cake red paired with aluminum or wood or carbon-fiber panels. In general, BMW lets color and trim do the talking for the X3; the hues and textures get more adventurous with every step up the power ladder.
2022 BMW X3
Performance
From turbo-4 to tweaked-out turbo-6, it’s impossible to go wrong with the X3.
Is the BMW X3 4WD?
All but the rear-drive sDrive 30i come with all-wheel drive.
How fast is the BMW X3?
It’s quick, and earns one of its two extra points for performance for the thrust delivered by the base engine. It’s BMW’s excellent 2.0-liter turbo-4, which spools up to 248 hp in the crossover and puts it to the rear or to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic. The duo combine for remarkably refined power delivery: the engine’s efficient and steps brightly off the line, thanks in part to the gearbox’s crisply tuned shifts. BMW quotes 0-60 mph times of 6.0 seconds, and a top speed of 130 mph.
The all-wheel-drive system can ship power to the fronts to take advantage of better traction and of the X3’s 8.0 inches of ground clearance. Not that you’ll want to take it off-road very far, or often—it’s road manners that set this crossover apart. It’s shod with newly standard 19-inch wheels to complement a double-pivot front strut and five-link rear suspension. The X3 has well-weighted, relatively heavy steering and an absorbent ride, with strong braking; it’s even more comfortable with the available adaptive dampers.
Step up to the X3 M40i, and BMW drops its 382-hp turbo-6 into the X3, pulling down 0-60 mph times to 4.4 seconds and launching the engine note that’s been a hallmark of BMWs for decades. The sweet powertrain’s brapping exhaust note and its immense speed transforms the X3 into what we think is BMW’s best all-around car, one with effortless power, a firmly controlled ride with adaptive damping and variable-assist steering that don’t get flustered by rapid inputs; an optional M Sport rear differential puts power down with more precision and M Sport brakes shave it off with equal care.
If that’s not enough, BMW squeezes up to 503 hp out of the turbo-6 in the X3 M. With an even more dialed-down suspension, the M can hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, and twists out as much as 479 lb-ft in the Competition edition to ensure a flood of torque available just a paddle-shift tap away. It’s too much to ask to defy nature when you’re tossing about 4,400 lb around tightly kinked roads, and even canny suspension tuning leaves the X3 M Competition with an overly stiff ride, delivered in lockstep with unbelievable grip.
2022 BMW X3
Comfort & Quality
BMW’s right-sized crossover has a premium feel.
The mid-size X3 suits many drivers and driving chores. Four adults fit well, inside a cabin that’s trimmed with wood and leather–in outrageous hues, if you like. We give it an 8 for comfort and utility.
Its front seats earn the first point above average. They’re power-adjustable, covered in synthetic or real leather depending on the trim level, and get surrounded by ample space above and around the front passengers. Lumbar adjustment costs extra, and so do heating and cooling; the former’s necessary, the latter options depend on where you live.
In the second row, passengers get 36.4 inches of leg room and 38.5 inches of head room, both enough to ensure 6-footers can ride comfortably behind other 6-footers. The seats themselves have good support and a cozy angle of recline, picking up another point. Shoulder room isn’t abundant enough for a third large passenger, though.
The X3 has 28.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind its rear seats; folding them flat expands storage to 62.7 cubic feet. Those numbers bring it its final point here.
It nearly scores a 9 with its well-fitted cabin. Base models don basic black, but a few ticks on the configurator can bring a base X3 a tony beige look with aluminum trim; at the X3 M level, deep orange leather and aluminum trim strike a resonant style chord.
2022 BMW X3
Safety
The X3 waits for updated crash-test scores.
How safe is the BMW X3?
It earned crash-test kudos from the NHTSA, but revised IIHS testing means the X3 scores a little lower this year. It’s an 8–so far.
The NHTSA gives the X3 five stars overall, and the IIHS dubs all its crash scores “Good”—but with revised adaptive LED headlights now standard, the insurance industry-funded group hasn’t yet revised its X3 rating. We’ll update here when it does.
Meanwhile the X3 still carries standard automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors. Adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, and a head-up display get bundled in pricey packages, though. Outward vision is good, which lessens the reliability on those systems.
2022 BMW X3
Features
The X3 surrounds passengers with wide screens and lots of electronica.
The latest X3 has lots of standard equipment, lots of options, wide-screen infotainment, and a class-leading 4-year/50,000-mile warranty that includes 3 years/36,000 miles of scheduled maintenance. That gets it to a 9 here.
Instead of a plug-in hybrid model this year, the M40i powertrain adopts a mild-hybrid 48-volt system for better efficiency, and while it gains an adaptive suspension the M40i loses its synthetic-leather dash. Inside, a new 10.3-inch touchscreen takes its place at the center of the dash. Finally, the X3 30i moves up to standard 19-inch wheels and standard adaptive LED headlights.
Which BMW X3 should I buy?
The best bargain lies at the 30i trim level. With a base price of $44,695, it has 19-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats, and a 10.3-inch display paired to the iDrive rotary-controller system and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All-wheel drive costs $2,000; we’d add that, plus packages with a power sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, black leather upholstery, Phyton Blue metallic paint, and a digital gauge cluster, for $52,365.
How much is a fully loaded BMW X3?
The M40i is $58,795, which includes the M Sport suspension and brake package, the adaptive suspension and variable sport steering, a power sunroof, twin 12.3-inch displays, and M Sport brakes. Options include a surround-view camera system and automatic park assist. The $60,895 X3 M carries those features, with the option for the Competition package.
2022 BMW X3
Fuel Economy
The plug-in’s gone, so the X3’s fuel economy sinks back to average.
Is the BMW X3 good on gas?
It’s OK, but without a plug-in option the X3 finally has a category in which it falls shy. The EPA scores the xDrive 30i at 21 mpg city, 28 highway, 24 combined, which earns a 4 here. Rear-drive sDrive 30i models get rated at 23/29/25 mpg.
From there, the X3 dips lower. The M40i’s 21/26/23 mpg ratings make it look like a hypermiling hybrid compared to the X3 M’s 15/20/17 mpg.
Oh, and by the way, all X3s call for premium unleaded.