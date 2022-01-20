What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW X3? What does it compare to?

The X3 crossover melds BMW’s handling virtues into a five-seat SUV body. It’s a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Audi Q5, and Volvo XC60.

Is the 2022 BMW X3 a good SUV?

It’s a home run, with excellent performance, features, and safety. Based on the most affordable all-wheel-drive model, the 2022 X3 earns an impressive TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW X3?

BMW has updated the exterior and interior of the X3 this year, and it’s dropped the plug-in hybrid model. The M40i powertrain adopts a mild-hybrid 48-volt system for better efficiency, and while it gains an adaptive suspension the M40i loses its synthetic-leather dash. Inside, a new 10.3-inch display takes its place at the center of the dash, with an option for a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen on some models. Finally, the X3 30i moves up to standard 19-inch wheels and standard adaptive LED headlights.

The details have changed, but the X3’s stylish body remains mostly the same. Its newly angled headlights and air intakes frame a discreetly sized grille (whew!) that doesn’t grow to the M3’s epic proportions. Inside, it’s an angular affair, with lots of digital displays that give the X3 the slightest whiff of futurism; it’s gregarious by BMW standards with orange or red leather and the carbon-fiber trim of the M edition.

BMW stuffs a turbo-4 or a turbo-6 into the X3, which means even the slowest version can reach 60 mph in 6.0 seconds. The M cars take considerably less: with the Competition pack, the X3 M scorches the run in 3.9 seconds, shuttling power between front and rear wheels and across an active rear differential for superior traction. The X3 doesn’t need all the M upgrades to drive with delight; its hefty steering and compliant ride so squarely hit their marks, the X3’s probably our favorite all-around vehicle from BMW.

The X3 can fit five passengers, but four adults will be happier. Fold-down rear seats upconvert the X3’s 28.7 cubic feet of storage space to 62.7 cubic feet. The base X3 interior is well-fitted, but it takes a little extra cash to get real leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, and most importantly, the additional lumbar support BMW knows drivers in the X3’s age demo will want and/or need.

The X3’s crash-test scores have been uniformly excellent, and all models have automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors. BMW walls off adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system in more expensive packages and models.

How much does the 2022 BMW X3 cost?

It’s $44,695 for the rear-wheel-drive sDrive 30i, with its power front seats, 19-inch wheels, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. All-wheel drive costs $2,000. The M40i is $58,795; the X3 M, $60,895.

Where is the 2022 BMW X3 made?

In South Carolina.