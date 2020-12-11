2021 BMW X3

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Angular Front Exterior View
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Angular Front Exterior View
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Rear Exterior View
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Side Exterior View
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Front Exterior View
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Rear Seats
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Open Doors
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Front Seats
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Trunk
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Instrument Panel
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Dashboard
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Gear Shift
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Steering Wheel
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Instrument Cluster
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Engine
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Temperature Controls
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Audio System
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Grille
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Air Vents
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Door Handle
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Tail Light
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Mirror
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Door Controls
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Headlight
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid Wheel Cap
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2021 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Angular Front Exterior View
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Side Exterior View
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Rear Exterior View
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Front Exterior View
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Front Seats
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Trunk
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Open Doors
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Rear Seats
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Dashboard
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Gear Shift
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Engine
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Instrument Cluster
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Steering Wheel
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Instrument Panel
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Temperature Controls
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Audio System
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Grille
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Air Vents
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Headlight
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Mirror
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Door Controls
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Tail Light
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Door Handle
2020 BMW X3 M40i Sports Activity Vehicle Wheel Cap
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
2020 BMW X3
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
Shopping for a new BMW X3?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2021
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2021
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
December 11, 2020

Buying tip

Though the xDrive30e hybrid costs around $5,000 more than the base X3, its electric bonus may be worth considering for urban commuters.

features & specs

M40i Sports Activity Vehicle
sDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle
xDrive30e Plug-In Hybrid
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
MPG
25 city / 29 hwy
MPG
NA
MSRP
$56,600
MSRP
$43,000
MSRP
$49,600
See Full 2021 BMW X3 Specs »

The 2021 BMW X3 is a do-all small crossover loaded with luxury, technology, and usability, with a dash of sporty personali

What kind of vehicle is the 2021 BMW X3? What does it compare to?

The 2021 X3 is a small crossover SUV with a decidedly sporty bent. Its broad lineup squares off against the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Volvo XC60, and Audi Q5, among others. If you’re shopping in a luxury-car showroom, you’ll find an X3 competitor. 

Is the 2021 BMW X3 a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

Overall, the X3 lineup is a solid home run for BMW. Though there’s a lot to take in here in terms of engine choices and optional equipment, the core X3 scores an impressive 7.5 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 BMW X3?

A new plug-in hybrid added eco-friendly interest late in the 2020 model year with its 18 miles of electric-only range and grunty 288-horsepower turbo-4. Additionally, this year there’s more active safety tech than before, Android Auto finally makes an appearance, and the Competition trim has been shuffled into a line-item package.

No matter the badge on the back, the X3 has conventional two-box styling that fortunately doesn’t stray as far from the norm as BMW has done with its larger SUVs and its coupes.

The X3 range comes in several flavors, with the 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the 30i version the one you’ll find most commonly on dealer lots. With 248 horsepower, it’s plenty quick for real-world use, and it comes in rear- or all-wheel-drive configurations.

About $4,600 separates the xDrive30i from the xDrive30e, and that final letter swap indicates the addition of an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. Given the relatively modest price hike, the selectable 18 miles of electric range—you pick when you want to access it—may actually pay out for some drivers. 

From there, the lineup gets sporty—and expensive. The M40i swaps in a twin-turbo inline-6 with 382 hp, while the borderline bonkers X3 M shoots out 473 hp and tops $70,000 before you’ve even started to add options. The $7,000 Competition package is costly but fun with race-lite seats, 30 hp more, and a rorty exhaust. 

Base X3s are reasonably frugal; expect mid-20s mpg on premium fuel. More power, more thirst. M versions won’t see 20 mpg. 

All X3s can seat five adults in relative comfort, though the middle-rear seat can be a tight squeeze. Cargo space grows from 30 to 60 cubic feet with the second row folded. The X3 is tech-heavy, with a big infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay, and even gesture controls for the audio system.

Automatic emergency braking is standard fare, though BMW charges extra for adaptive cruise control. 

How much does the 2021 BMW X3 cost?

BMW will sell you a base X3 rear-wheel drive for around $44,000, or $2,000 more with all-wheel drive, though realistically most cars have at least $5,000 in options. Figure $52,000 for a comfortably-equipped X3 xDrive30i, though we’d be tempted to pay the $4,600 premium for the plug-in hybrid.

Loaded up, an X3 M with the Competition Package, extra-cost paint, and a bunch of “well as long as you’re here” options runs upward of $82,000. 

Where is the 2021 BMW X3 made?

In South Carolina.

7

2021 BMW X3

Styling

The 2021 X3 hardly pushes the envelope, but it has a pleasant, classy look inside and out.

Is the 2021 BMW X3 a good-looking car?

Compared to most everything else in a BMW showroom these days, the 2021 X3 is the definition of demure. Against the rest of autodom, it’s a clearly styled crossover that looks nice enough to merit extra exterior and interior points for a 7 out of 10 on our scale.

There is some flair to the design with the chunky grilles, plus sportier versions can ride on big 19-inch or larger wheels that fill out those wheel wells nicely (admittedly at the expense of ride). M versions have beefy body kits, the automotive equivalent of a gym membership. 

Inside, the X3 is thoughtfully arranged without looking as though it was designed by committee. Big screens abound, with a central controller serving as the primary means of operation while on the go. BMW offers a wide range of interior hues and trim finishes, so look closely to tailor one to your taste. 

Review continues below
7

2021 BMW X3

Performance

With a lineup this broad, you can’t go wrong with any 2021 X3.

Is the BMW X3 4WD?

Most versions of the X3 come with all-wheel drive meant for rain or snow, but not serious off-roading. The base X3 sDrive30i is rear-wheel drive, and it’s the one you’ll probably find most commonly from Miami to Dallas to Los Angeles. 

How fast is the BMW X3?

No X3 is a slouch. Base cars use BMW’s excellent 2.0-liter turbo-4, which thrums out 248 hp through an 8-speed automatic transmission. This excellent combination is more than enough for nearly any use, thanks especially to the slick moves delivered by the transmission.

This year’s new xDrive30e adds to the turbo-4 a 12-kwh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor, which amp things up to 288 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. A little quicker in real-world use, the 30e makes itself most known for passing when the electric motor delivers terrific thrust. A center console button allows drivers (or pesky passengers) to choose when to use around 18 miles of electric range, such as in town where lower speeds will maximize electric driving. 

Base X3s have a comfortable ride and sharp, well-weighted steering. Braking is strong, though the xDrive30e’s regenerative system that adds a little juice to the battery can feel artificial. 

From there, the lineup gets decidedly sporty. The X3 M40i hits a sweet spot with its 382-hp turbo-6, which delivers 0-60 mph sprints in less than 4.5 seconds. 

The X3 M squeezes as much as 503 hp out of the turbo-6, and comes with a dialed-in suspension that makes the most of a twisty road. It’ll shoot to 60 mph in well under four seconds. It’s an over-the-top performance statement, but with any X3, you’ll drive one of the best vehicles BMW builds.

Review continues below
8

2021 BMW X3

Comfort & Quality

Luxurious and surprisingly spacious, the 2021 X3 is a solid family crossover.

The 2021 X3 is small enough to squeeze into just about any garage, but plenty spacious inside. Its front and rear seats deliver good enough stretch-out space, its cargo area can swallow plenty of suitcases, and its interior has a nicely upscale feel in most regards. We rate the X3 at 8 out of 10. 

Four 6-footers can ride in comfort, and someone with a smaller frame will likely tolerate the second-row middle seat without too many complaints. Rear-seat passengers have upward of 36 inches of leg room.

Cargo space behind the second row is around 30 cubic feet, which more than doubles with those seats flopped forward. 

The X3 has a nice look inside, though synthetic leather is standard fare and the piano black center console trim attracts hairline scratches.

Review continues below
9

2021 BMW X3

Safety

The 2021 BMW X3 is a safe choice made safer this year thanks to more collision-avoidance tech.

How safe is the BMW X3?

A solid complement of collision-avoidance features makes the 2021 BMW X3 a safe choice. We rate the range at 9 out of 10 thanks to top scores from the NHTSA and the IIHS plus lots of standard active and passive equipment.

For 2021, BMW has made more active safety gear standard. Joining automatic emergency braking are lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts. Adaptive cruise control is a pricey option at around $1,700, however.

Review continues below
9

2021 BMW X3

Features

The 2021 BMW X3 can be a budget-buster if you’re not careful.

Watch that right-hand column closely as the 2021 BMW X3 can get expensive. We rate the lineup at 9 out of 10 overall based on the high level of standard comfort, convenience, and tech gear. This year, the X3’s even better thanks to BMW finally including Android Auto capability in addition to Apple CarPlay. 

Which BMW X3 should I buy?

The X3 lineup might overwhelm at first. Base X3s cost around $44,000 to start and check most boxes, though plan to spend $2,000 for all-wheel drive if you live where it snows or rains.

Most crossovers will probably have a few options, including the Convenience package that adds a sunroof, keyless ignition, and adjustable lumbar support. Leather upholstery runs a hefty $1,450, while paint colors other than white or black are at least $550. 

The X3 xDrive30e runs about $5,000 more, while the sporty M40i comes in at around $58,000. 

Our money would be on an xDrive30i. Add leather, the Driving Assistance Professional Package (adaptive cruise control), heated seats, and a few other niceties and you can plan to spend around $50,000. 

How much is a fully loaded 2021 BMW X3?

M versions are for the truly committed; plan to spend at least $71,000. 

All X3s come with a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty that includes the first three scheduled service visits.

Review continues below
5

2021 BMW X3

Fuel Economy

The 2021 X3 is reasonably frugal for a crossover, at least until you step up to the powerful M versions.

Is the 2021 BMW X3 good on gas?

Most versions of the X3 will average 25 mpg or higher in normal driving, which is enough for a 5 out of 10 on our scale. The new plug-in hybrid is rated at 24 mpg combined, or 60 MPGe, and it boasts around 18 miles of electric-only range that can be accessed at the tap of a center console button. 

The M40i is rated at around 23 mpg combined, which is just OK. Not OK is the 16 mpg combined promised by the X3 M—plan to visit fuel stations often. 

All X3s use premium fuel. 

Review continues below
Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$43,000
MSRP based on sDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle
Change Style
See Your Price
7.5
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 7
Performance 7
Comfort & Quality 8
Safety 9
Features 9
Fuel Economy 5
Compare the 2021 BMW X3 against the competition
  • 2021 Acura RDX

    2021 Acura RDX

    6.7
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Audi Q5

    2021 Audi Q5

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

    2021 Lincoln Corsair

    7.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class (GLC300)

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC Class

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Volvo XC60

    2021 Volvo XC60

    7.7
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the BMW X3?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2021 BMW X3 Pricing Insights

  • 2021 BMW X3s available; 2020s sold out
  • Incentive: $1,000 college grad
  • Finance: 1.9% + $2,500 APR credit
  • Lease: From $399 for 36 months
See Your Price