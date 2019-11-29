The 2020 BMW X3 has an honesty we like.

The tall-riding luxury crossover delivers on its promise of capability and versatility, and it seats up to five adults in relative comfort.

It’s a 7.2 on our overall scale without factoring in performance versions. The X3 M40i and X3 M would rate higher if rated alone. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Not much has changed on the X3 for 2020, which is good news for shoppers. It starts at nearly $43,000 for a base, X3 sDrive28i. All-wheel-drive models cost $2,000 and it’s worth the upgrade—the base 248-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 powers those wheels nearly effortlessly.

All X3s get the same good looks with the wheels pushed out toward the corners and tall windows. Inside, the 2020 X3 eschews tradition for digital conveniences and we don’t mind, at least for now.

The base engine is a good one—perhaps the best among competitors—but the uprated 3.0-liter turbo-6 in M-branded models (M40i, X3 M, and X3 M Competition) pushes the boundaries of what we expect from compact crossovers. The M40i happily spins out 382 hp, while the X3 M and X3 M Competition churn a blistering 473 hp and 503 hp, respectively.

All X3s comfortably seat up to five adults, although four will be more comfortable. There’s room in the back for nearly 30 cubic feet of cargo, which expands to more than 60 feet with the rear seats folded flat.

Federal and independent testers have good things to say about the X3’s crashworthiness, and the IIHS gave it a Top Safety Pick+ award in top trims thanks to those scores and good headlights.

All X3s can stop themselves, and most will leave the factory with spend-up safety extras that include blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and active driving assistants.

Base cars get good stuff, including an 8.8-inch touchscreen for infotainment, synthetic leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, and automatic emergency braking. It’s not hard to drive the price up from there, but the X3 is best around $50,000 where it’s within earshot of the word “value.”

Not a value: Charging more for Apple CarPlay, which BMW insists on doing after a one-year free trial.