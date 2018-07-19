Go long on the 2019 BMW X3.

The new luxury compact crossover gains a lower cost, rear-wheel-drive entry model this year and will also serve as the jumping off point for an electrified crossover due sometime soon.

Here and now, the X3 still delivers on our high expectations.

We give it a very good 7.0 overall score, which is buoyed by standard automatic emergency braking this year and exemplary performance. Like any other BMW, the X3 can get pricey with extravagant options, but even base models around $43,000 earn the badge. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The new rear-drive X3 sDrive30i joins the all-wheel-drive xDrive30i and M40i models.

All versions sport a tall crossover look, generous amounts of glass that help outward vision, and a more expressive rear end.

Inside, the X3 is understated but well-appointed, with handsome shades of leather and technology inside a bright, airy cabin.

Under the hood, a turbo-4 or turbo-6 produce 248 or 335 horsepower in xDrive30i or M40i versions, respectively. Both engines are expressive and fun, with ample power for the X3.

An 8-speed automatic is the only transmission available, and it’s good. We’ve driven only all-wheel-drive models so far, and have good things to say. We’ll report back once we’ve driven the rear-wheel-drive sDrive30i.

The responsive and sharp ride equal the prowess of the powertrain, and the X3’s is agile and bright compared to rivals from Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

We’d point to the newly standard automatic emergency braking this year as our favorite feature, but others may look to the long (and expensive) options list instead.

The 2019 X3 starts around $43,000 but can crest $65,000 with mountains of power, tech, conveniences, or all of the above.

Our nitpick is with the subscription-based Apple CarPlay add-on that we’re not fond of. BMW charges for its annual use. Skip it for many reasons, we say.

Despite fewer driven wheels, the new sDrive30i isn’t much more frugal than the all-wheel-drive version. The X3 hovers around 25 mpg combined, which is average for its class.