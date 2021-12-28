What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW X2? What does it compare to?

The BMW X2 is a small SUV with a shape that prioritizes style above utility. Compare it to the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and Volvo XC40, among others.

Is the 2022 BMW X2 a good car/SUV?

Though it’s hardly the most practical small crossover SUV, the BMW X2 has an appealing blend of style and performance that helps it score a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW X2?

Minor tweaks this year include expanded availability of a black exterior trim package and a slight price hike.

The X2’s sleek looks are unchanged; this model does a great job splitting the difference between hatchbacks and small SUVs, and it brims with fun exterior touches such as BMW roundels mounted to the rearmost roof pillars and available bronze exterior trim.

Inside, however, the X2 comes up a little dull unless you specify one of the more playful interior combinations.

The X2 makes use of 2.0-liter turbo-4 engines in either 228- or 301-hp tunes, paired with an 8-speed manual and front- or all-wheel drive. Base cars are peppy enough, while the 301-hp M35i is quite quick.

Even though these cars use a non-traditional (for BMW) front-wheel-drive setup, they have good handling and a generally composed ride that gets more brittle as the wheel sizes grow larger. Fuel economy is so-so.

A dash shared with the closely-related X1 houses a big touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility and one of the better infotainment setups.

Front-seat riders have excellent thrones; row two can be cramped for anything more than short stints. Cargo space is down slightly versus the X1, but it’s still worth the “utility” tag.

Safety-wise, the X2 has generally done well in crash tests, though adaptive cruise control is a costly extra.

How much does the 2022 BMW X2 cost?

The 2022 X2 starts at $37,595, and all-wheel-drive is $2,000 more. A nicely-equipped xDrive28i runs about $45,000, while the X2 M35i starts at $47,445.

Where is the 2022 BMW X2 made?

In Germany.