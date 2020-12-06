What kind of vehicle is the 2021 BMW X2? What does it compare to?

Based on the comparatively workaday BMW X1, the X2 is a stylish crossover SUV available for under $40,000—if you’re careful with options.

It compares to the Jaguar E-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, and Volvo XC40, among others.

Review continues below

Is the 2021 BMW X2 a good car/SUV?

Accounting for the compromises forced by its stylish roofline, the 2021 X2 is a good choice for image-conscious SUV shoppers on a (relative) budget. We rate it at 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 BMW X2?

This X2 is largely carried over from last year, though adaptive dampers have been deleted from the options list.

The X2 is a close relative to the more popular X1, though its styling is markedly different at the rear thanks to a roofline that slopes slightly and a more bulbous tailgate. Inside, the two are the same, which is to say that they prioritize organized controls over evocative design flair.

Two engine choices are on offer, a base 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 228 horsepower that motivates every BMW from the X1 up to the 5-Series sedan and a 301-hp version that gives the M35i blistering acceleration and a hefty price tag.

Fuel economy is good all around given the power underhood; expect mid-20 mpg in mixed driving and above 30 mpg on the highway.

The X2 has decent interior space up front and better rear-seat room than you might expect given the stylish bod, but trim is nothing special. Standard synthetic leather and so-so appointments don’t impress at over $40,000 with a few options.

Among those options are active safety tech like adaptive cruise control that really ought to be standard by now, not $1,000 after a handful of additional packages. At least the X2 has done well in independent crash testing.

How much does the 2021 BMW X2 cost?

A base X2 sDrive28i runs just shy of $38,000. Add $2,000 for all-wheel drive. The M35i comes with more power, sportier chassis tuning, and all-wheel drive for around $47,500, and it’s a questionable value.

We say save your money and grab a base X2 with a fun exterior color, like Sunset Orange, and bright leather, like Magma Red. Might as well have some fun.

Where is the 2021 BMW X2 made?

In Germany.