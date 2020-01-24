The 2020 BMW X2 is the most style-oriented bite-size luxury-brand SUV, but it’s largely in a class of one. There’s a reason you don’t see many on the road: paying more for less doesn’t have wide appeal.

For those willing to trade interior space for a sleek roofline, the 2020 X2 rewards with a fun-to-drive nature and a choice of excellent engines. It’s costly at every step of the way, and BMW’s tiered optional equipment makes it hard to find a high-value version. Still, we rate the X2 at 6.4 out of 10 on account of its virtues—sprightly performance and a good warranty. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The X2 comes comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated in two sets of tune. Most cars—those badged as either front-wheel-drive sDrive28i or all-wheel-drive xDrive28i—use a 228-horsepower engine, while the M35i uses a 302-hp turbo-4. An 8-speed automatic ships power to the wheels with precision, while nicely weighted steering and a firm but composed ride ensure above-average handling. X2s with larger wheels can ride stiffly, even with the optional and rather costly adaptive dampers.

The X2 isn’t a cheap proposition in any form, especially once equipped with features we recommend such as adaptive cruise control. The base 6.5-inch touchscreen looks dinky, though the 8.8-inch display that’s optional and likely fitted to most dealer inventory X2s dresses up the interior a little.

Instead, the 2020 X2 is more about making a statement. Its bold looks work well for the most part, even if it’s not exactly a thing of beauty. Inside, brighter hues add interest, though it looks exactly like the comparatively pedestrian X1 with which it shares its bones.

Good safety scores enhance the X2’s appeal, though we’d be hard-pressed to spend the big bucks BMW asks for style over the X1 that has a more comfortable ride and a more spacious interior.