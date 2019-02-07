The 2019 BMW X2 crossover aims higher this year with a performance version that fulfills its original promise. The X2 always has been a sportier version of the X1, this year’s X2 M35i variant makes it official.

We’ll report back once we’ve driven that, but for now, the 2019 BMW X2 xDrive28i—the more common version—rates 6.0 on our overall scale. We expect that score to rise once official safety data is made available. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The X2 is available with front-wheel drive (sDrive28i), all-wheel drive (xDrive28i), or for this year as a performance-oriented X2 M35i, which is equipped with all-wheel drive.

Review continues below

All three versions use a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 8-speed automatic for propulsion. The base engine makes 228 horsepower, which is good enough for a 6.3-second sprint up to 60 mph. The higher-output X2 M35i uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 302 hp and shaves more than one second from the 0-60-mph dash.

Regardless of trim level, the X2 is a sportier version of the X1—in design and execution. The X2’s roof is shapelier and lower by 2.8 inches, but the X2 doesn’t share many design similarities with the bigger X4 and X6. Compared to those “coupe” crossovers, the X2 is more rounded and its details aren’t as lucious, but admittedly the X2 is less expensive at roughly $37,000 to start.

The X2 is stiffer than the X1 and equipped with one of three suspension setups that range from base to M Sport, the latter of which is lower and stiffer, to fully adaptive dampers that are even lower but offer a range of options to dial in firmer settings.

Lane-departure warnings became standard equipment in 2018; in 2019, BMW's added standard automatic emergency braking.

Not much else is thrown in for free: any colors other than black or white cost extra, and the X2’s options list is a tangled web of options that frustratingly can hide some worthwhile features that we’d spend money on.

Base cars are equipped with 18-inch wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, a 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment, synthetic leather upholstery, and sport front seats. Apple CarPlay compatibility is free for the first year, $80 for each year following the first year.