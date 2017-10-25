Looking more like a butch hatchback than a small crossover, the 2018 BMW X2 takes the German brand into new territory.

It's essentially the stylish sibling to the comparatively workaday X1, but the new 2018 X2 looks like it'll have its own personality as well when it hits the market in spring 2018.

The X2 shares the X1's platform and wheelbase, which means it's also a cousin to the Mini Countryman. At 172.2 inches from bumper-to-bumper, the X2 is 3.2 inches shorter than the X1 and its roofline is 2.8 inches lower. While the X1 casts a more conventional crossover shadow, the X2's roof slopes more noticeably aft of the passenger compartment. Its most unique design element is arguably the rearmost roof pillar, a hefty chunk of sheet metal emblazoned with BMW's signature blue-and-white roundels.

Review continues below

But the X2's design changes over the X1 aren't limited to its roof. Unlike the approach BMW took with its X4 and X6 compared to their roomier X3 and X5 siblings, the X2 features its own front and rear fascias and considerable silver-painted trim. Park the two together and their detail changes are obvious, particularly the large kidney grille on the X2 flanked by standard LED headlights.

Inside, the X2 shares most of its design and trim elements with the X1. With the second row upright, cargo space maxes out at 21.6 cubic feet. Fold the three-piece rear bench and that room grows to a hair over 50 cubes. Those figures are down about 6 and 8 cubic feet over the X1, respectively. That's the price you'll pay for the X2's sleeker styling (and, if the X4 and X6 are anything to go by, you'll probably pay a higher list price, but BMW hasn't announced that figure yet).

BMW's iDrive infotainment displays through a standard 6.5-inch screen that's upgradeable to a 6.5-inch touchscreen or a hefty 8.8-inch display. A head-up display is optional, as is Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Synthetic leather upholstery is standard and BMW will offer real leather in five shades as an option. Glossy black, aluminum, and matte wood trim finishes will be available. A panoramic moonroof is also on the options list.

Under the X2's hood sits BMW's 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Paired to a standard 8-speed automatic with three modes (comfort, Eco Pro, and sport), the inline-4 is good for a 0-60 mph sprint of 6.3 seconds, according to BMW. All-wheel drive is standard, but the system apportions most of its power to the front wheels on dry roads. A multi-plate clutch helps send power rearward when needed.

Though its 7.2 inches of ground clearance and hefty overhangs will limit its off-road usefulness, the X2 comes standard with hill-descent control.

We've not yet driven the 2018 BMW X2.

On the safety front, the X2 will offer camera-based lane-departure warnings, automatic high-beam headlights, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control that can bring the vehicle to a halt and start it up again in traffic.