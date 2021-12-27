What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW X1? What does it compare to?

The BMW X1 is the smallest crossover SUV in the German automaker’s lineup. Shop it against the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, the Audi Q3, and the Volvo XC40.

Is the 2022 BMW X1 a good car/SUV?

It may not be the most expressive small SUV—that’s where the related X2 takes over—but the X1 does most things right and thus scores 6.2 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW X1?

This year’s X1 is basically last year’s X1, so don’t look for any notable changes. The X1 comes in front- and all-wheel-drive configurations with a turbocharged 4-cylinder linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. With shrunken X3 looks, the X1 breaks little new ground inside and out, but it has pleasing, if conservative lines and a convenient dash.

Handling isn’t traditional for BMW since power primarily goes forward, but the X1 handles routine driving well and can be fun enough on a winding road. Its ride can be on the stiff side, though.

Interior space is decent for front-seat passengers, but those in the rear may complain about limited leg room.

Offsetting good crash-test scores is the costly feature walk one must hike through to add adaptive cruise control, something that’s standard on a Toyota RAV4 that costs $10,000 less.

How much does the 2022 BMW X1 cost?

BMW wants $36,395 for a base X1, but you’ll pay extra for most amenities. Don’t look for an all-wheel-drive one on your dealer’s lot for much less than $40,000. With adaptive cruise control, leather seats, and a few other options, the X1 can top $45,000, so watch options pricing carefully.

Where is the 2022 BMW X1 made?

In Germany.