Likes
- Turbocharged power
- Slick automatic transmission
- Optional AWD
- Classy styling
Dislikes
- Firm ride
- Light on personality
- Gets expensive quickly
Buying tip
features & specs
It may not be the flashiest small crossover, but the 2022 BMW X1 is a solid choice with great power.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW X1? What does it compare to?
The BMW X1 is the smallest crossover SUV in the German automaker’s lineup. Shop it against the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, the Audi Q3, and the Volvo XC40.
Is the 2022 BMW X1 a good car/SUV?
It may not be the most expressive small SUV—that’s where the related X2 takes over—but the X1 does most things right and thus scores 6.2 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 BMW X1?
This year’s X1 is basically last year’s X1, so don’t look for any notable changes. The X1 comes in front- and all-wheel-drive configurations with a turbocharged 4-cylinder linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. With shrunken X3 looks, the X1 breaks little new ground inside and out, but it has pleasing, if conservative lines and a convenient dash.
Handling isn’t traditional for BMW since power primarily goes forward, but the X1 handles routine driving well and can be fun enough on a winding road. Its ride can be on the stiff side, though.
Interior space is decent for front-seat passengers, but those in the rear may complain about limited leg room.
Offsetting good crash-test scores is the costly feature walk one must hike through to add adaptive cruise control, something that’s standard on a Toyota RAV4 that costs $10,000 less.
How much does the 2022 BMW X1 cost?
BMW wants $36,395 for a base X1, but you’ll pay extra for most amenities. Don’t look for an all-wheel-drive one on your dealer’s lot for much less than $40,000. With adaptive cruise control, leather seats, and a few other options, the X1 can top $45,000, so watch options pricing carefully.
Where is the 2022 BMW X1 made?
In Germany.
2022 BMW X1
Styling
BMW didn’t use its most creative pen when drawing up the X1.
Is the BMW X1 a good-looking car?
Short on thrills, the BMW X1 has pleasant but unremarkable lines. It’s the least interesting car in BMW’s lineup, which explains its perfectly average 5 out of 10 score for styling.
There are some standard BMW cues, such as the twin kidney grille and something resembling a kink at the D pillar, but overall the X1 fails to excite. Optional M Sport guise butches the X1 up outside, but we can think of better ways to spend nearly $5,000.
It’s not much more interesting inside, with a dash that fits the BMW mold but is short on flair.
2022 BMW X1
Performance
The 2022 BMW X1 delivers spirited acceleration.
Is the BMW X1 4WD?
It can be. BMW charges around $2,000 for all-wheel drive, which changes this crossover’s name to xDrive28i.
How fast is the BMW X1?
BMW’s punchy, likable 2.0-liter turbo-4 is rated at 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque in the X1, where it works in concert with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration is strong and quiet. It earns a point above average here for the powertrain.
We’re less enthralled with the way the X1 rides in higher-end versions. The base 18-inch wheels give it a firm ride, while the optional 19-inchers are too much wheel and too little tire.
Steering heft is fine, but the X1 falls short of being genuinely fun. Spend nearly $5,000 on the M Sport package and you’ll get sharper moves, but at that price the more dynamically capable X3 is within reach.
2022 BMW X1
Comfort & Quality
The BMW X1 isn’t an especially roomy crossover SUV.
Front-seat riders will find good room and cargo will be happy enough, but the BMW X1 is not a great choice for drivers who regularly use the back seat. We rate it 6 out of 10, the extra point garnered for cargo space.
While the front seats offer plenty of adjustment, the actual thrones themselves are flat and light on support. Rear-seat riders have 37 inches of leg room on paper, but the door openings are fairly tight and the bench itself is too narrow for three adults.
The X1 makes better use of its 27.1 cubic-foot cargo area, which expands to 58.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.
It may be a BMW, but the X1 is light on soft-touch materials. Optional leather and wood elevate the atmosphere a bit. Is it luxury? One thing’s for sure: the badge is.
2022 BMW X1
Safety
The 2022 BMW X1 has earned good crash test scores so far.
How safe is the BMW X1?
The BMW X1 has done well in most crash tests, although the IIHS says its standard automatic emergency braking system doesn’t quite match up to rivals’ best equipment. In crash testing, the X1 earned “Good” scores in most of the IIHS’ categories.
Federal testers rate the X1 at five stars overall.
On our scale, the X1 rates a 7 out of 10, thanks to those NHTSA scores and standard automatic emergency braking. Outward vision is OK, and the X1 lacks some of BMW’s more advanced driver-assist features.
2022 BMW X1
Features
BMW stocks the X1 with lots of features, including good infotainment.
A base BMW X1 comes with power front seats, an 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility, and basic crash-avoidance tech. Combined with its 4-year/50,000-mile warranty and a generous list of optional equipment, that’s enough to score 8 out of 10.
Which BMW X1 should I buy?
The base X1 runs about $36,395, but BMW charges extra for metallic paint, leather seats, a sunroof, and a host of other features.
We might build ours with seat heaters and all-wheel drive and call it a day, especially since the hoops BMW makes shoppers jump through to get adaptive cruise control up the price by around $6,000.
How much is a fully loaded BMW X1?
You could tick all the boxes and wind up with a $50,000 X1. We’re not saying you should, but you could.
2022 BMW X1
Fuel Economy
The 2022 BMW X1 gets decent fuel economy.
Is the BMW X1 good on gas?
It may require premium fuel, but the 2022 BMW X1 doesn’t have a big drinking problem.
With front-wheel drive, it’s rated at 24 mpg city, 33 highway, 27 combined. The all-wheel-drive version slips to 23/31/26 mpg, figures good enough to solidify its 5 out of 10 rating on the TCC scale.