What kind of vehicle is the 2021 BMW X1? What does it compare to?

The X1 is the littlest of SUVs in the BMW lineup, and it’s a close relative to the less practical but uniquely styled X2.

Every luxury automaker now builds a city-sized crossover SUV, so shop the competition including the Audi Q3, Jaguar E-Pace, Lexus UX, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo XC40 before committing to the X1. There’s not a bad choice here.

Review continues below

Is the 2021 BMW X1 a good car/SUV?

Though not perfect, the X1 delivers decent interior space and impressive acceleration paired with a reasonably low pricetag—if you resist the temptation of myriad expensive options. We rate the X1 at 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 BMW X1?

BMW added and subtracted paint colors this year but otherwise largely left the X1 alone after a modest update for 2020.

The X1 is the cheapest way into the BMW lineup at around $36,500 to start—or another $2,000 for all-wheel drive. You’ll find a familiar 2.0-liter turbo-4—the same engine drives cars as big as the company’s 5-Series. Here, the engine puts 228 horsepower to the front wheels—yes, the X1 is front-wheel drive, with available all-wheel drive—through an 8-speed automatic transmission. That powertrain delivers OK fuel economy for a small crossover—expect 26 to 27 mpg combined, using premium fuel.

Even with front-wheel drive, the X1 is nimble, if not exactly sporty. Its ride is compliant as long as you skip the megabuck M Sport package or the optional 19-inch wheels.

Interior room is good up front and reasonable for cargo, though second-row leg room is scant. The dash is loaded with tech, most of it user-friendly after a brief acclimation, and materials are par for a small crossover costing around $40,000 with typical options.

Overall, the design isn’t as imaginative as Volvo’s XC40, though the conservative lines may appeal to a broader audience.

The X1’s crash-test ratings have been good overall, but BMW forces buyers to spend nearly $6,000 in other options to unlock adaptive cruise control.

How much does the 2021 BMW X1 cost?

A base X1 runs $36,395, or $38,395 with all-wheel drive. BMW’s tiered options structure will force you into at least the $2,250 Convenience Package—moonroof, keyless ignition, and a few other niceties—to unlock most available options. If we’re spending your money, we’ll stay on the frugal side and skip those costly options to keep the price under $40,000.

Where is the 2021 BMW X1 made?

In Germany.