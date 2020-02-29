The 2020 BMW X1 blends crossover style with hatchback practicality. It’s a winning formula on both sides of the equation: The X1 is the most affordable BMW and, for BMW, it is its best-selling crossover in the world.

The extra height adds more space inside and greater outward vision than a hatchback, without compromising too much in the way of performance. Mildly refreshed this year with cosmetic tweaks inside and out, the 2020 X1 still starts at about $36,000, which is one of our favorite things about it. It’s classic BMW with a potent powertrain, nimble handling, and scads of technology—and enough piecemeal options to make your head spin with BMW roundels. It’s starting to show its age inside and out, however, which earns it a 5.8 overall score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The X1 was last comprehensively overhauled in 2016 and it has since been bypassed by a slew of competing luxury small crossovers—no amount of inflating the grille can change that. The cladding looks more Subaru than Bavarian, and some interior materials expose the entry-level nature that does not reflect well on BMW.

Review continues below

A 228-horsepower turbo-4 powers the X1’s front wheels as standard, all-wheel drive costs $2,000 more. Paired with an excellent 8-speed automatic that’s ubiquitous in the BMW lineup, the turbo-4 punches off the line and zips through all passing moves.

Cargo room is exceptional with more than 27 cubic feet, but the rear seats can be cramped, which is typical for the class. The X1’s standard features include 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings, and automatic high beams.

Then there are the options, from M Sport kit to any color other than black or white, and the X1 can climb to just under $50,000 fully loaded.