The 2019 BMW X1 crossover is the automaker’s most affordable model for this year, and it’s the right shape.

Buyers likely will be attracted to the tall ride height, spacious cargo area, BMW roundel, and relatively low price tag at $36,000, but we like the things that we can’t see.

The X1’s engine is bright and its transmission is sharp, too. This year, the X1 is equipped with standard low-speed automatic emergency braking—lifesaving stuff—and free Apple CarPlay for a year.

Review continues below

The good mostly outweighs the bad, which is how we arrive at a 6.3 overall score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

We don’t mind the X1’s looks, but we’re not in love with them anymore. The small BMW crossover blends subtle shapes with a bright cabin, but budget materials peek through in places. The cladding is a little heavy, and on less expensive versions, the interior material isn’t up to BMW’s par.

It’s engine is—a 228-horsepower turbo-4 appears in many models, including the X1. Mated with a 8-speed automatic, the punchy turbo-4 is sharp. We like the telepathic 8-speed automatic for its responsiveness.

Front-wheel drive is the default configuration, but BMW sells all-wheel-drive X1s for $2,000 more.

Front-seat riders get the best seats in the X1, but the seats aren’t very shapely and can feel flat for long trips. The X1’s cargo space delivers on the crossover promise, more than 27 cubic feet in the back with the seats up.

This year, the X1 boasts standard automatic emergency braking and lane departure warnings. Federal and independent testers gave the crossover mostly good marks, and outward vision is good.

Every X1 is equipped with 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen, Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay compatibility for one year. After the first year, Apple CarPlay costs $80 per year; we’re already spending too much for the phones themselves, why charge us more?