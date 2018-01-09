2018 BMW X1 Review

#7 in Small SUVs
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2018 BMW X1
Shopping for a new BMW X1?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2018
The Car Connection
2018
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
January 9, 2018

The 2018 BMW X1 is a compelling crossover pick for a budget BMW buyer who can’t do without a roundel.

The 2018 BMW X1 is a small crossover with a few distinctions. It’s the lowest-priced new car that BMW stocks on dealers’ lots, and it’s also the only one that’s available with front-wheel drive as standard.

We concede that the bottom line will matter more to buyers, which is how we arrive at our overall score of 6.4. If you can live without the BMW look and its roundel on the hood, the X1 is related to the Mini Countryman crossover, which we rate slightly higher thanks to an available manual transmission and slightly better front seats. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 BMW X1 is nearly identical to last year’s model, aside from some package reshuffling and a standard rearview camera.

Review continues below

What’s available in the X1 is relatively impressive for $34,895 to start. BMW separates the X1 into two trims based solely on appearance: X1 xLine and X1 M Sport. All-wheel drive is available on both trim levels for $2,000 more. BMW offers add-on packages to both that don’t necessarily translate into good values—a la carte items can help keep costs low.

All X1s feature a turbo-4 and 8-speed automatic under their hoods that help power the small crossover up to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which is a healthy clip among competitors. We like the 8-speed automatic for its fuel-saving behavior and adaptability when tipped into Sport mode or coerced by paddle shifters.

The X1 manages to be fairly thrifty, by luxury crossover standards. With front-wheel drive, the EPA rates the X1 at 26 mpg combined. Add all-wheel drive and that dips slightly to 25 mpg combined, but those ratings are contingent on pricier premium fuel.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$33,900
MSRP based on sDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle
 
See Your Price
6.4
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 6
Performance 6
Comfort & Quality 6
Safety N/A
Features 7
Fuel Economy 7
Best in Small SUVs
Compare the 2018 BMW X1 against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the BMW X1?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2018 BMW X1 Pricing Insights

  • 2018 BMW X1 in stock; 2017s sold out
  • Incentive: $1,000 for recent college grads
  • Finance: 3.89-percent APR for up to 72 months
  • Lease: From $379 for 36 months
See Your Price
 