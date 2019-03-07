With the M6 Gran Coupe, BMW has an existential crisis.

The 2019 M5 across the showroom is newer—and faster. The 2019 M6 Gran Coupe is older, sure. But just look at it.

The 2019 M6 gets a 6.4 on our scale. It may not be around for much longer, an 8-Series four-door is reportedly in the works. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the M6 Gran Coupe is unchanged from last year and cost more than $122,000. Base M6s are powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 that makes 560 horsepower. M6 Competition models add 40 horsepower for $7,000 more.

That power is sent to the rear wheels exclusively through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic or 6-speed manual.

A standard rear differential and sport suspension work wonders to mitigate the M6’s substantial weight. The M6 is nimble and quick, and rips off 60-mph sprints in 4.1 seconds. (The M5 is almost a second quicker thanks to all-wheel drive, though.)

The Gran Coupe’s beautiful roofline plays second fiddle to the V-8s mellifluous snarl, barely. The M6 coupe and convertible are gone now, but the four-door’s looks help us get over the breakup. The roofline reaches rearward from the long hood to the tail. Unlike the A7, the M6 has a (sizable) trunk, and we like its looks.

Although it has four doors, the M6 Gran Coupe is best for two people. The roofline cuts into available head room, and the rear seats don’t offer much more leg room than smaller sedans.

For the price the M6 leaves us wanting for little. Every car is equipped with 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, carbon-fiber interior trim, four-zone climate control, soft-closing doors, parking sensors, wireless smartphone charger, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, two USB chargers, and Apple CarPlay compatibility with one year of service included.

Not included: active safety features including automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors. We consider that to be an oversight for the price.