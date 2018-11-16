The 2019 BMW M5 high-performance sedan gives us all of the feels.

The digital wizardry from the last generation is still there, but this year’s version integrates the human into the experience. It’s a better feeling super sedan on a super budget. For 2019, BMW added an M5 Competition version that bumps power output to 617 horsepower (up from 600 hp in the M5), bigger wheels and a handful of small performance tweaks. The M5 Competition starts at a rich $110,000, give or take, up from the M5’s asking price of more than $103,000.

The M5 rates 7.4 overall on our scale, a high score considering the M5’s superlative performance and luxury and objectively poor value. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

As the pinnacle of the 5-Series range, the 2019 M5 represents the best of its mid-size sedan. The new M5 is sharper than the generation it replaced. Angular bends and larger ducts across the front, sides, rear, and its aluminum hood are typical high-performance fare, but BMW’s typical conservative flair doesn’t let things get out of control.

Unrestrained behavior is the province of its engine. A twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 powers the M5 and M5 Competition. Both spin out 553 pound-feet of torque that comes on early and never feels tapped. The M5 Competition is a fractional tick faster to 60 mph than the M5 (3.1 vs. 3.2 seconds) and both are alarmingly fast.

All-wheel drive was this generation’s mark in M5 history, the first time BMW has let all four wheels claw for grip in the super sedan’s history. Despite the apparent heresy, the M5’s still very much a rear-wheel-drive machine—it’ll even spin up the rears in a hilarious and unnecessary nod to our nostalgia—and the all-wheel-drive system can send all the power to its rear wheels if commanded by the driver. (Spoiler: It’s not any quicker, it’s just there to placate us.)

Five adults won’t have any issue fitting into the M5 and each version is opulently equipped with soft leather and high-quality surfaces around the doors and dash.

For its high price, the M5 isn’t spartan. Base versions of the M5 (if we can call them that) are equipped with 20-way adjustable heated front seats, leather upholstery, 19-inch wheels, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic emergency braking, and a 10.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility and a wireless smartphone charger. In addition to the power bump, the M5 Competition is equipped with 20-inch wheels but similar creature comforts.

BMW expects that nearly half of M5 buyers will opt for the M5 Competition version and we suggest they don’t stop there. An executive package adds cooled front seats and massagers, four-zone climate control, and soft-close doors.