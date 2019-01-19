Egos: Check yourselves before stepping foot in the 2019 BMW M4.

The two-door coupe or convertible is humbling in its speed and price. The M4 carries the banner on from the two-door M3 coupes that helped make BMW legendary, but the M4 is the most savage version of the breed. It’s quick and precise, with potential for speed that leaves little room for bravado.

Compared to the smaller M2, the M4 feels less like a driver’s car and more like a tech spectacle. It’s less connected but just as raw, impressive but also intimidating.

Our 6.2 rating is relatively high for a high-priced sports car with a narrow focus. It’s not efficient, but not many cars that lap the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in less than eight minutes are. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the M4 is available as a coupe or convertible as a base model (if there’s such a thing), M4 Competition, and rare M4 CS, which is coupe-only. All M4s are powered by a twin-turbo inline-6 that makes at least 425 horsepower and sends it to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. (The M4 CS is automatic-only.)

The M4 is based on the 4-Series that we cover separately, but adds high horsepower and standard adaptive dampers and a high-performance rear differential.

Its speed is alarming; base coupes run up to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds. Competition models add 19 horsepower and subtract fractions of a second from the same sprint. M4 CS adds 10 more horsepower to the Competition model and does the dash in 3.8 seconds.

Unlike the M2, the M4 is about superlative speed—not approachable speed. The M4 is nimble, quick, and precise—alarmingly so.

Like you might expect, the small coupe isn’t comfortable for four. Two fit just fine, but a family wagon, the BMW M4 isn’t.

Compared to other luxury cars with price tags higher than $70,000, the M4 lacks a little. Standard cloth seats and 18-inch wheels spoil the luxury feel, but not many buyers will take a bone-stock version. The M4 runs up to $100,000 without much effort, with available 20-inch wheels, performance packages, carbon-ceramic brakes ($8,150 alone), and other goodies.