The 2019 BMW M2 gets even more serious this year. It’s now called the BMW M2 Competition and commands even more attention with more power, better cooling, and active safety features.

We like it even more now. It gets a 6.2 on our overall scale thanks to its power and precision on a track. Our colleagues at Motor Authority named it their Best Car To Buy 2017. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The M2 Competition costs about $60,000 and few can match its performance at that price—or even double that price.

The new turbocharged inline-6 summons up 405 horsepower (up from 365 hp last year) and 406 pound-feet of torque. A 6-speed manual (ideally) transfers power to the rear wheels, although a 7-speed automatic is available as an option.

Aside from prodigious power, the M2’s secret is its handling and rear differential that metes perfect power to the best wheel—or too much power, if you’re into that kind of fun. (Eds note: We are.)

Aside from more power, the M2 Competition adds bigger brakes and automatic emergency braking that can help prevent crashes.

The 2019 M2 Competition is a fine steak dining: bring a date and don’t send it back to the kitchen.

The front seats are spacious but snug, perfect for a small sports car. The rear seats are cramped however, and not suitable for adults.

The M2 Competition is equipped with an impressive amount of standard features: 14-way power-adjustable front seats, 12-speaker audio from Harman Kardon, 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, an 8.8-inch screen for infotainment, navigation, automatic emergency braking, LED headlights, automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Unlike many other BMWs, the M2 Competition doesn’t offer many options and fewer customization opportunities. The standard leather seats are available in black, or black. (The choice is between orange or blue contrast stitching).

The lack of choice is fine with us: the 2019 M2 is good from the factory already.