Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

2020 BMW i8

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2020 BMW i8
2020 BMW i8
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2020 BMW i8
2020 BMW i8
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2020 BMW i8
2020 BMW i8
2020 BMW i8
2020 BMW i8
2020 BMW i8
2020 BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Angular Front Exterior View
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Angular Rear Exterior View
2017 BMW i8
2017 BMW i8
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Side Exterior View
2017 BMW i8
2017 BMW i8
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Rear Exterior View
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Front Exterior View
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Trunk
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Front Seats
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Open Doors
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Rear Seats
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Engine
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Instrument Cluster
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Dashboard
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Gear Shift
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Steering Wheel
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Instrument Panel
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Temperature Controls
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Grille
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Audio System
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Tail Light
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Door Controls
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Wheel Cap
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Door Handle
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Air Vents
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Headlight
2017 BMW i8 Coupe Mirror
2017 BMW i8
2017 BMW i8
2017 BMW i8
2017 BMW i8
2017 BMW i8
2017 BMW i8
2017 BMW i8
2017 BMW i8
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Angular Front Exterior View
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Angular Front Exterior View
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Angular Rear Exterior View
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Angular Rear Exterior View
BMW i8 Protonic Red Special Edition, 2016 Geneva Motor Show
2016 BMW i8
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Side Exterior View
BMW i8 Protonic Red Special Edition, 2016 Geneva Motor Show
2016 BMW i8
2016 BMW i8
2016 BMW i8
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Rear Exterior View
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Front Exterior View
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Front Exterior View
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Rear Exterior View
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Side Exterior View
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Front Seats
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Open Doors
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Trunk
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Trunk
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Front Seats
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Rear Seats
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Open Doors
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Rear Seats
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Instrument Panel
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Engine
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Dashboard
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Steering Wheel
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Gear Shift
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Dashboard
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Steering Wheel
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Instrument Cluster
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Instrument Cluster
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Instrument Panel
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Gear Shift
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Engine
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Audio System
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Temperature Controls
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Temperature Controls
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Audio System
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Grille
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Grille
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Wheel Cap
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Door Controls
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Air Vents
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Mirror
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Tail Light
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Headlight
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Headlight
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Door Handle
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Air Vents
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Wheel Cap
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Door Handle
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Mirror
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Door Controls
2016 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Tail Light
BMW i8 Protonic Red Special Edition, 2016 Geneva Motor Show
BMW i8 Protonic Red Special Edition, 2016 Geneva Motor Show
BMW i8 Protonic Red Special Edition, 2016 Geneva Motor Show
BMW i8 Protonic Red Special Edition, 2016 Geneva Motor Show
2016 BMW i8
2016 BMW i8
BMW i8 Protonic Red Special Edition, 2016 Geneva Motor Show
2016 BMW i8
2016 BMW i8
BMW i8 Protonic Red Special Edition, 2016 Geneva Motor Show
2016 BMW i8
BMW i8 Protonic Red Special Edition, 2016 Geneva Motor Show
2016 BMW i8
2016 BMW i8
BMW i8 Protonic Red Special Edition, 2016 Geneva Motor Show
2016 BMW i8
2015 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Angular Front Exterior View
2015 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Angular Front Exterior View
2015 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Angular Rear Exterior View
2015 BMW i8 2-door Coupe Angular Rear Exterior View
2015 BMW i8
2015 BMW i8, 2013 Frankfurt Auto Show
2015 BMW i8
Shopping for a new BMW i8?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2020
The Car Connection
2020
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
June 15, 2020

Buying tip

Thinking about an i8 in its final days? Opt for the roadster and live its #bestlife.

features & specs

Coupe
Roadster
MPG
NA
MPG
NA
MSRP
$147,500
MSRP
$163,300
See Full 2020 BMW i8 Specs »

The 2020 BMW i8 is a moment in time for efficient performance and a relative rarity. It’s nice to drive, but very expensive.

As a testbed, the BMW i8 may not have lived up to its expectation. As a special two-seater that still draws eyeballs on the street, the 2020 BMW i8 surpasses nearly everything else. 

In its final year on sale, the BMW i8 gets a 6.8 TCC Rating, skewed heavily toward its looks and performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

BMW’s mixed messages on the i8 never really landed. It was meant to be an efficient sports car with daring looks, but also was meant to point to an electrified future, along with the wholly unrelated i3. It succeeded at some but not all of its missions. In the end, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime coupe or convertible that one day will mark the early, compromised days of electrified performance. 

Review continues below

Like last year, the 2020 i8 is available in coupe or roadster configurations that cost $148,495 and $162,295, respectively. Options can push the price further from there, although every car gets the same head-turning looks—probably the point. 

With the coupe, the i8 has head-turning butterfly doors, a low-slung shape and flying buttresses that have never gone out of style. With the convertible, it’s a droptop that’s exclusive—even among six-figure sports cars. 

The i8’s performance never really matched its price tag, in the conventional sense. The turbo-3 and 11.6-kwh lithium-ion batteries and electric motors made just 369 horsepower, but propelled the car up to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. The exotic carbon-fiber body helped, as did the relatively rare driveline configuration that used electric motors to power the front wheels and internal combustion engine to help power the rear wheels. (The new Acura NSX uses a similar configuration.) 

Lost in even more translation: the i8 is a better grand tourer than pure sports car. On electrons alone, the i8 travels just 18 miles after a three-hour charge on a Level 2 charger, but combined with the engine, the i8 nets 27 mpg combined, which is far better than any other car in its price range. 

The i8’s suspension is geared toward softer cruises too, even if its seating capacity and luggage compartments don’t acquit themselves to being a good family car. There is just 5 cubic feet of luggage space, which is enough for about one roll-aboard suitcase. 

The i8 hasn’t been crashed in the name of science yet, and it’s not likely to be either. Its cutting-edge materials may hold up in a crash, but we don’t suggest owners find that out on their own. One safety feature worth noting on the i8 is its available laser headlights that cost $6,300 extra. They’re brilliant, and the price is blinding too. 

Roadsters cost about $16,000 more than coupes and both come in “worlds” that denote interior material and shades. Both cars are equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility and navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, leather upholstery, 20-inch wheels, heated seats, and automatic emergency braking. BMW’s warranty is generous too— 4-years/50,000-miles bumper to bumper with three years of complementary service.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$147,500
MSRP based on Coupe
Change Style
See Your Price
7.3
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 9
Performance 8
Comfort & Quality 4
Safety N/A
Features 8
Fuel Economy N/A
Compare the 2020 BMW i8 against the competition
  • 2020 Acura NSX

    2020 Acura NSX

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Audi R8 V10 RWD

    2020 Audi R8

    6.6
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 BMW 8-Series (840i)

    2020 BMW 8-Series

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

    2020 Chevrolet Corvette

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe

    2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

    7.2
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the BMW i8?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area