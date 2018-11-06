Even among six-figure cars with two doors, the 2019 BMW i8 steals stares. That could be because of the dramatic wing doors and futuristic shape, its laser headlights at night, or the 2019 i8’s silent propulsion for up to 18 miles.

Or it may steal attention because, even after more than four years on sale, it’s a very rare sight.

The i8 is efficiency and style in ways that no other competitor can offer, but BMW charges nearly $150,000 for the privilege to start. The new roadster can push that price to nearly $200,000.

That much money can buy cars with better performance, but none of them look like they can do the breaststroke when the doors open. The i8 earns a 6.6 on our overall scale, weighted heavily toward style and performance—not necessarily efficiency. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the news for the i8 is a roadster version that preserves all the drama of the coupe we’ve known for a while, but less of the roof.

That curb appeal is still cool, more than four years after the i8 appeared on streets. Perhaps it won’t be the future we once thought it could be for BMW’s electrification sub-brand, but it’s still a head turner.

The signature features are wing doors that make entry and exit a challenge, the exotically low shape, and blue accents around the car, including blue seatbelts.

The i8 uses a small turbo-3 and electric motor to make 369 horsepower combined, up 12 hp this year. The 11.6-kwh battery pack can power the i8 for up to 18 miles on electricity alone, according to the EPA and the BMW two-door can accelerate up to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. That latter figure is brisk (but not as quick as the much less expensive M2) and the former figure may be outdated among electric cars that boast hundreds of miles on a single charge.

Ideally a two-seater, the BMW i8 comes impressively equipped with leather seats, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, and big 20-inch wheels. Some options packages can add more, but the ultimate add-on will be a roof removal for about $16,000.

Despite the battery, all-electric modes, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, the i8 isn’t all that efficient anymore. Once the 11.6-kwh battery is depleted, the i8 rates at 27 mpg combined, according to the EPA. That’s impressive efficiency among six-figure exotics, but not among other electric cars.