What kind of vehicle is the 2023 BMW i4? What does it compare to?

The BMW i4 is an electric sedan that mostly retains the conventional style of the 4-Series, but swaps in an electric powertrain. It competes against other electric vehicles, ranging from the Tesla Model 3 to the Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6.

Is the 2023 BMW i4 a good car?

If you can get by the wacky front styling, the i4 offers a potent combination of drivability, technology, and features, without producing any emissions. It earns a robust TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 BMW i4?

The i4 made its debut as a 2022 model, but we’re covering it for the first time as a 2023 given its delayed launch.

If the iX SUV provides a look at what future BMW electric vehicles will look like, the i4 is instead firmly rooted in the present with styling that hews closely to the design of the current 4-Series Gran Coupe. That means a large kidney grille up front, a long hood, and a short decklid with plenty of small creases and inlets on the hopped up M50.

The M50 is by far the more powerful of the two i4 variants, with the eDrive40 representing the base vehicle. The eDrive40 comes with a single rear motor that produces 335 hp, while the dual-motor M50 has all-wheel drive and makes 536 hp. Both models feature an 83.9-kwh battery, but range varies widely based on wheel size. The base model gets an estimated 301 miles with 18-inch wheels (or 282 miles with 19-inch wheels), while the M50 offers 270 miles on 19-inch wheels or only 227 miles with 20-inch wheels.

Thanks to its fast charging capability up to 200 kw, the i4 can go from 10-80% charge in just 30 minutes on a DC fast-charger. On an 11-kw Level 2 charger, it takes about 9 hours to fill the battery completely from empty.

Inside, the i4 begins to distinguish itself from the 4-Series Gran Coupe with a pair of large screens up front that are joined together in a single curved glass display that turns the infotainment screen slightly toward the driver. The instrument cluster measures 12.3 inches, while the central touchscreen is 14.9 inches. Powering the screens is BMW’s iDrive 8 infotainment system, with improved voice recognition and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Synthetic leather is standard on both models, with leather optional.

Standard safety features include parking sensors, automatic wipers, blind-spot monitors, and automatic forward emergency braking. Adaptive cruise control, a traffic jam assistant that can pilot the vehicle at low speeds without driver input, and active lane control are all part of an optional safety package, while a surround-view camera system is also available.

How much does the 2023 BMW i4 cost?

The eDrive40 starts at $56,895 (including a $995 delivery charge), while the M50 ups the price to $68,295.

Where is the 2023 BMW i4 made?

In Munich, Germany.