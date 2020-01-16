The 2020 BMW i3 was a bold choice among plug-in hybrids when launched, but other electric cars have since rendered it a tough sell.

For those intrigued by its style and its sublime interior, the 2020 i3 may be worth a look. We rate it at 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the i3 is largely carried over after a modest update last year, and it can be had in both standard and slightly more powerful i3s forms. A new appearance package may add interest for some, but we have a hard time overlooking its modest 153-mile range.

The electric motor provides 170 horsepower (184 hp in the i3s), which is enough to give the fairly light car decent acceleration. Narrow tires give it a distinctly firm ride, and its handling isn’t up to our expectations for a BMW. The optional range extender can give 200-plus miles of utility, though its small fuel tank means that long road trips will still be a chore. Rather than spend for the range extender, we would consider renting a car periodically.

The i3’s biggest draw for many will be its appearance. Its striking lines and busy exterior will draw attention. Inside, it’s more soothing thanks to excellent materials and attractive colors. Outward vision is a plus, but rear-seat space is not. The i3 has decent cargo utility, especially with row two folded flat. It’s not plush, it’s not a performer—it’s expressly a BMW, but isn’t in so many ways.

No crash testing has been performed, and BMW is stingy for charging extra for i3 collision-avoidance features now standard in most rivals. Its good warranty and maintenance coverage does extend to the i3, though.