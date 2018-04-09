The i3 makes concessions for its efficiency, with skinny tires and a short wheelbase. The new i3s model is sportier and has wider tires, but grip is still compromised. The electric motor provides decent pep, though, and we give the i3 a 6 out of 10 for performance, adding one point for its motor performance and “one-pedal” driving experience. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, BMW offers only the 33-kwh lithium-ion battery pack, dropping the 22-kwh pack, and adds the i3s model. Electric range tops out at 114 miles and the optional range-extending engine increases it to 180 miles.

The i3 drives the rear wheels with a 125-kilowatt (170-hp) electric motor that also makes 184 lb-ft of torque electric. The version in the i3s puts out 184 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque.

The optional range-extending combustion engine is the only one on the market for a battery-powered car. It's a motorcycle-based 650cc 2-cylinder that produces 38 hp and 41 lb-ft of torque. That doesn’t matter, though, because it doesn’t power the wheels. Instead, it runs a generator that recharges the battery to extend the range up to 180 miles. Its gas tank holds 2.4 gallons of fuel. That’s a tiny tank and it will require frequent fill-ups for anyone planning to run on gas without recharging, so it’s best not to think of the i3 as a road-trip car.

More than that, though, the REx doesn’t provide enough sustained electric current to provide the car with full power under sustained, heavy loads. In these instances, the speed can drop to as low as 45 mph and the REx howls at maximum output to recharge the battery enough to resume speed. Examples might include steep grades or highway runs when using all the accessories. This could prove either annoying or potentially hazardous if a driver were to rely on full power to get out of a tricky spot and find it’s not there.

Driving the BMW i3

BMW locates the i3’s start button behind the steering wheel on the inside of a rotary controller that also acts as a shifter. The electric parking brake sits on the center console at the base of the storage bin and armrest, far enough back that we couldn’t find it without assistance. A toggle on the center console lets the driver select the drive mode—“Sport,” “Comfort,” “Eco Pro" or "Eco Pro+,” the latter two of which stretch battery range about 12 and 25 percent, respectively, according to BMW.

How the i3’s motor acts will be determined by the chosen driving mode, though drivers can override the Eco Pro modes by simply flooring the throttle. These modes also don’t leave the car with dulled responses provided the driver is willing to get on the throttle hard enough.

The i3s adds the Sport mode and its additional power makes it the quicker of the two. From the driver’s seat, the Sport mode makes the throttle quicker to react and adds weight to the steering.

In any model, torque is smooth and continuous at take-off. The battery-only i3s reaches 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, while the i3 hits the mark in 7.2 seconds. Power is especially willing right from a stop, which makes the i3 quick from lights and especially responsive around town. The 0-35 mph sprint takes just 3.5 seconds in the base i3. The extra weight of the range-extending engine increases the 0-60 mph times to 7.6 and 8.0 seconds for the i3s REx and i3 REx, respectively. While i3 models top out at 93 mph, the i3s versions can hit 99 mph.

Eco Pro dulls the throttle response and lightens up the steering. This mode is programmable. It lets drivers choose a “top speed” between 50 and 80 mph, as well as a more efficient mode for the climate control system. Depending on those choices, a display on the center screen will show how efficiently you are driving, with the range falling between 70 and 100 percent. The throttle pedal will have a detent or dead spot at that chosen top speed, but it can be overridden with a hard stab of the throttle.

Eco Pro+ works like Eco Pro, but it automatically chooses a 56 mph “top speed” and a more aggressively restricted program for the heating and cooling.

The two Eco Pro modes also provide what is virtually one-pedal driving due to strong regenerative braking. Upon letting off the throttle, the car immediately begins to slow down instead of freewheeling. That means the brake pedal is usually only needed for the very few last feet of a complete stop. We even stopped on the downslope of a parking ramp when letting off the throttle. It also doesn’t have the usual idle creep you get with an automatic transmission, so drivers will have to get used to a new way of driving.

We recommend avoiding the REx for anyone who will use the i3 as a city car and not take it on longer trips. Highway driving saps battery range faster, so the REx is a good idea for those who will use the freeway on a regular basis. Be aware, however, that the i3 is susceptible to side winds.

The i3’s handling is unique. It’s crisp and nimble with a very tight 32.3-foot turning radius that lets it turn around on most streets. However, it has tall, skinny tires that can give up grip easily in an aggressive turn. It’s also prone to jittering and skipping through turns over broken pavement, and the tall ride height (occupants do sit on top of a battery back) amplifies the feeling of body roll.

The i3s is sportier, but not all that much. Its sport-tuned suspension has a 0.4-inch lower ride height, a 1.6-inch wider track, and firmer springs, dampers, and anti-roll bars. The tires are 175/55R20s up front and 195/50R20s in the rear compared to the 155/70R19s that come at all four corners of the i3. That gives the i3s more front-end grip, but less than the average car, and more overall agility.

Both models have a firm, but well controlled ride, though the i3s may be too stiff for those who want a pillowy ride.

