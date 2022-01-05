What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW 8-Series? What does it compare to?

Part sports car, part luxury car, the 2022 BMW 8-Series comes in sleek coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe sedan body styles. It takes on the Audi RS7 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class and AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, as well as the Porsche 911 and Lexus LC.

Is the 2022 BMW 8-Series a good car?

It’s a great car, with the looks, power, and luxury to justify its high prices. The most popular and most practical body style, the Gran Coupe, provides the basis of our 7.2 out of 10 rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW 8-Series?

The M8 coupe and convertible return for 2022 after a one-year hiatus, but, like the Gran Coupe, they’re only available as M8 Competition models. Base 840i models gain 19- instead of 18-inch wheels and multi-function seats, but all models lose wireless smartphone charging.

Every body style offers low-slung, sleek looks, but the Gran Coupe is the most practical 8-Series with its usable rear seat. The 8-Series avoids the excesses of other BMWs, with a wide face and a short, wide twin-kidney grille to match. The design flows from front to rear, with character lines that begin at the gills behind the front wheels and resolve at the rear wheels. The elegant cabin boasts fine leather upholstery, a 10.3-inch touchscreen, aluminum trim, and even an optional crystal shift knob.

Every 8-Series brings the power, starting with a 335-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 in 840i models, moving up to a 523-hp 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 in M850i models, and topped by a 617-hp version of that V-8 in the M8 Competitions. Zero to 60 mph times range from 4.7 to 3.0 seconds, and all-wheel drive comes standard on all but the base 840i. The lone transmission is a slick-shifting 8-speed automatic, though we’d like a manual as well.

No 8-Series has a spacious cabin, though the Gran Coupe can fit four adults in comfort. The rear seats in the coupe and convertible are best for kids or packages.

How much does the 2022 BMW 8-Series cost?

The 8-Series coupes, convertibles, and Gran Coupes come in 840i, 840i xDrive (all-wheel drive), M850i xDrive, and M8 Competition models.

For about $86,000, the 840i coupe and Gran Coupe come standard with Merino leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and 19-inch alloy wheels. All-wheel drive adds $2,900, and the convertible costs $9,400 more.

Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking and adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams. BMW charges extra for adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitors that should be standard at these prices. An available traffic-jam assistant allows limited hands-free driving on highways.

Where is the 2022 BMW 8-Series made?

In Germany.