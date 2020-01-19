The return of the BMW 8-Series puts performance front and center, from the base 840i to the blistering M8 Competition. Whether in the turbo-6 or twin-turbo V-8, the 2020 8-Series provides plenty of power and impressive handling for a large car that can be weighed down by its electronic sophistication.

The 8-Series rates at an 8 for performance, with an extra point for a grand touring ride and another for sports car handling, and one more for its excellent powertrains. The M8, if rated alone, might be a 10 for its incredible balance of power and grace.

The starting power for the 2020 8-Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe is the 335-horsepower 3.0-liter turbo-6 with an 8-speed automatic that is ubiquitous across the BMW lineup. Even though the paddle shifters can be on the smaller side and a bit of a reach, they let you drive a little further into the red than the no-paddle automatic, which is quick and smooth. This B58 engine with the twin-scroll turbocharger is a perennial award winner and powers everything from the X7 SUV to the Z4 M40i roadster. In the 840i Coupe, the powertrain makes 368 lb-ft of torque at just 1,600 rpm, and hits 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. All-wheel drive trims that 60 mph time down to 4.4 seconds.

That strong mark marks the weakest of the 8-Series engine offerings.

The 850i with all-wheel drive in the Coupe, Convertible or Gran Coupe uses a 523-horsepower 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that makes 553 lb-ft of torque from 1,800 rpm through 4,600 rpm. It is quiet and composed as it should be in a large touring car, but then growls with German V-8 muscle under open throttle. There’s no getting over its size, which means that the power delivery is delightful but the handling can be compromised by all that shifting weight. It’s best for touring and straight-line acceleration to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds in the Coupe. The Gran Coupe is 3.7 seconds and Convertible 3.8 seconds. It can be tracked, but it takes a lot of effort to hold the line and the cornering leans more to the shaky side than the precise.

BMW 8-Series ride and handling

Even with xDrive and the M Sport rear differential, the large coupe behaves like a rear-wheel-drive car by sending the torque to the rear axle, then delivering the torque to the rear wheel with the most grip in slippery situations.

The front double wishbone and five-link rear suspension with adaptive dampers give the 8-Series this dual personality of being a larger tourer and a nimble performance coupe. The 850i in particular is a lovely driver for your favorite long and winding road, and the Convertible can soak up the sun and miles equally. But it’s a long, heavy car, so bending it through hairpins and mountain roads can be tricky. The available active steering system helps, which has the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels in speeds below 55 mph. It effectively shortens the wheelbase to make it more flexible.

On the track, opened up in Sport Plus mode and with wide space to fling it around, the 850i proves that it can be beauty and beast. Steering feedback is on the light side, and even with the rear-biased all-wheel drive system, the weight creates some understeer that can’t be overcome by the 245/35 front and 275/30-series rear tires

M8 Coupe

If a blindfolded passenger were to ride in the 840i then the M8, they could believe the M8 is a different vehicle. It behaves like a car half its size, but the large size instills the kind of sure-footedness that makes you push it harder and harder on each successive lap, as was our experience at BMW’s Performance Center in South Carolina. The additional engine cooler and transmission cooler dissipate the heat enough to make it a bona fide track car, unlike the 850i, yet with the same grand touring capabilities of all the 8-Series.

And it is stupid quick. The 600-hp 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8 with the 8-speed automatic makes 553 pound-feet of torque at 1,800 rpm, good enough to hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. The 617-hp Competition does it in 3 seconds flat, according to BWM. Top speed can be boosted from 155 to 189 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package. The only thing more gut-dropping than its off the line acceleration is the $133,995 and $146,995 starting price for the M8 Coupe and M8 Competition, respectively. We’d recommend the Coupe, because if you’re getting the M8, you’re tracking the M8, and the Coupe tracks better than the Convertible.

