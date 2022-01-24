What kind of car is the 2022 BMW 7-Series? What does it compare to?

The 7-Series puts five people at total ease in its full-size body, with its full complement of luxury touches and massive doses of horsepower. It’s a rival for the Audi A8, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the Porsche Panamera.

Is the 2022 BMW 7-Series a good car?

And how. It’s a stellar performer, and a beautifully crafted machine. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW 7-Series?

Not much, but BMW says this will be the final run for its V-12 engine.

The 7-Series will be fine without that heroic engine, thanks. For now, that 600-hp monster rules over the second-quickest version of the 7-Series range, the M760i—but the twin-turbo V-8-powered Alpina B7 bests it to 60 mph with a quoted time of 3.5 seconds versus the M’s 3.6 seconds. They’re still sideshows in the ranks, as is the rare 745e plug-in hybrid.

The best 7-Series sedans are the 335-hp 740i and the 523-hp 750i, powered by a turbo-6 and twin-turbo V-8, respectively. Each can gun to 60 mph in less than 5.3 seconds, and each can cosset its passengers with a soothing ride delivered by an air suspension with adaptive dampers. The 7-Series won’t be confused for a true sport sedan, but it’s an inspiring car to drive deeply into corners, just as it is to cruise effortlessly at a triple-digit clip.

A plush cabin dresses to the nines in every 7-Series with wood and leather trim, and with big digital displays for the gauges and for infotainment. The signature pieces may be the seats: BMW’s multi-adjustable, leather-clad, heated and cooled front buckets are some of the best fitted into any car, and can be rivaled with an “executive” back seat with its own power adjustment, heating, cooling, even massaging.

No crash-test data is available, but the 7-Series has automatic emergency braking, a surround-view camera system, and offers enhanced adaptive cruise control with excellent, smoothly controlled lane-keeping ability.

Where it falls down is at first look. Last year’s redesign put a too-large grille on this otherwise soberly styled sedan. It’s almost garish enough to detract from its otherwise handsome exterior. Almost.

How much does the 2022 BMW 7-Series cost?

It’s $87,795 for the rear-drive 740i with leather, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The $158,795 M760i xDrive will be the final BMW V-12 ever built, the company tells us. Now’s your chance, right?

Where is the 2022 BMW 7-Series made?

In Germany.